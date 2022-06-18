Every morning, I walk into the office and begin my process of starting the work day. I check social media for local stories, then I check other news outlets to make sure I didn’t miss any breaking news through the night.
I open my email and delete the inevitable junk my filter missed. Then I check the junk filter for the potential local stories my junk filter decided weren’t relevant. It happens more often than you’d think.
Inevitably, each week I will open an email from one of my colleagues — yet another individual was arrested for some form of sex crime. I file it in my “crime” folder, note it on my to-do list and move on.
I think back to the first week I embarked on upholding my promise to let the community know about each and every sexual assault that ran across my desk. I was so proud of the project the first day, and by day seven my head and heart hurt.
In the last six months, I have been called heartless, a pedophile, a vulture and so much more as I cover these stories.
How dare I put your dad, your brother, your son, your husband on the front page of the newspaper? Did I really have to use that much detail? I should have left the age of the victim, the city, the environment out of it. Don’t I realize I am revictimizing each and every one of these people who were so brave to come forward?
And I ask myself the same questions as each affidavit comes in from the justices of the peace. Pages upon pages of notes about children aged 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 15, 17 who finally told their parents, police and forensic interviewers about the assault they endured.
Should I use this child’s age? Is this going to be the detail that tells an entire community who the victim is? Do I tell everyone this grandfather raped his 6-year-old grandson while he was babysitting the child? To protect the child, I should probably ignore the relationship.
The man who woke up a young girl and subjected her to a night of terror — do I tell everyone his victim was his child? She was asleep in the bed he made for her. I will leave this section ambiguous, maybe he was a stranger who climbed in through an open window.
But at what point am I protecting the accused offender more than I am protecting the victim?
Should I use this child’s age?
I know many of you have answers to those questions, and you wish I would take your advice. I wish it were that easy.
But while one mom wished I had told the world her father molested her baby, another mom cried because I included her child’s age.
It’s OK that you don’t like me. I would rather you call me names and question my judgment because it means you saw the story. Maybe you read it. And hopefully you are talking to your loved ones about it.
But I am listening to what you say. I do hear you.
More than anything, though, I desperately hope that each time these articles come out, victims realize they don’t have to stay silent. They are not alone. This problem here is larger than one person.
Victims can and should tell someone about the abuse they endured. There is help available for you if you just put out a hand.
There is a whole community here to listen to you. We love you. We believe you.
