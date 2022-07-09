“He is a very kind and giving man, always willing to help and always has a smile on his face.”
This is how Dinnie Reesor, office manager at Strickland Septic Services in Lufkin, described one of her workers, Shorty Ramirez.
As such, Ramirez didn’t think twice about leaving his house on Chambers Street Tuesday night for a friend in need.
“A friend of mine called and said she had a water leak,” he said. “I left the house to go help her.”
When Ramirez returned to his own home, he found black smoke coming from under the house.
“Before I could even get over there to see what was going on, it engulfed in flames,” he said.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Now Ramirez is just hoping to get back on his feet and start over, he said.
“I have lost everything,” he said. “My wallet was in the house along with everything that I own. I feel lost and I can’t sleep, eat.”
Peyton Shofner, an office administrator at Strickland, is hoping to reach out to as many people as possible to acquire help for Ramirez.
“Because if someone was in need, he would be the first to help them,” she said. “The happiest guy ever, willing to work sun up to sun down and would give the shirt off his back for anyone. Super funny and kind.”
Reesor echoed this statement, saying if Ramirez heard someone was hungry, he would go and cook for them.
“He is just an awesome person,” she said. “We are blessed to have him as a friend and to be a part of the Strickland Septic Family. At some point in everyone’s life, you need help. He just lost everything he owns at one time — all of his money, clothes, family memories, etc. He needs help, and if you can help, I feel you should.”
Shofner agreed, saying times are hard enough as it is.
“Then to lose your house when you have no family here to help provide for you is devastating,” she said. “Money or clothes or anything would help.”
