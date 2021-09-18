Lufkin ISD is continually supported locally and on the state level through partnerships that make students the beneficiaries of an excellent education. We are proud to serve this community and feel privileged to have the backing of so many grants and programs giving our students amazing opportunities.
When it comes to providing a special experience in the classroom, the Education Foundation steps up and funds innovative teacher grants. Recently the Lufkin Education Foundation awarded 10 campuses 21 grants in the amount of $48,862.61.
Some of the grant ideas include outdoor classrooms, virtual lessons to explore the human body, CPR for elementary students, a mobile escape room for problem-solving, news broadcasting for elementary students and flash reflex training in PE.
The Prize Patrol reveal is one of the most exciting days of the year when members of the Education Foundation board, Lufkin ISD administrators, Lufkin High School drumline and cheerleaders surprise teachers with big checks to make their innovative dreams come true.
Stephen F. Austin State University has chosen Lufkin High School as a Distinguished High School Program with outstanding benefits for our students. Some of those include:
■ The $50 application fee is waived for all LHS students.
■ The top 30% of the graduating class are guaranteed admission.
■ Upon enrollment, the top 10% will receive a $20,000 scholarship ($5,000 per year).
■ Upon enrollment, the top 11%-25% will receive a $12,000 scholarship ($3,000 per year).
■ Additionally, students will receive tailored campus visits, an assigned admissions counselor and additional financial aid for those in need.
We are thrilled to partner with SFASU to help our students gain access to outstanding post-secondary opportunities.
Another partnership that allows scholarship opportunities for our community is Angelina College. They are giving away a full-paid scholarship for a semester of classes at Angelina College at each Lufkin Panther home game. We so appreciate creating a college-going atmosphere at the high school level.
Lufkin ISD also is an instructional site for Angelina College, making dual-credit classes available to all our students without leaving the LHS campus.
Lufkin ISD is the recipient of a $7.5 million 21st Century-Texas ACE grant for after-school, before-school and summer learning for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
This grant allows the school district to partner with the city of Lufkin Parks & Recreation as well as Generation A to incorporate activities for the students. Students will spend time focused on academics as well as enrichment activities like sports, clubs, art and other recreational opportunities.
The T.L.L. Temple Early College High School Demonstration Site grant and partnership is another avenue to support Lufkin High School students. T.L.L. Temple was instrumental in the development of our early college high school program. The Class of 2022 will be our first graduates of this program.
Due to the success of our Early College High School, we have partnered with the T.L.L. Temple Foundation to develop a demonstration site for other East Texas high schools that want to develop their own program.
We will manage public outreach to these schools, operate a website with how-tos, provide advice and documents, tours of our facility and also will host a summer conference for schools interested in opening their own ECHS.
We are working with a team of consultants to develop our procedures and products to help other schools. What an honor to be part of this group.
Outstanding things are happening at Lufkin ISD and our partnerships with great community organizations help our students be successful in all areas. Working together with these organizations ensures that ‘‘Together We Rise’’ to help all our students and our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.