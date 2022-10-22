I sat in front of the local big box store watching the crowd and contemplating whether I really needed what I was going to buy. I hate crowds and I am a power shopper, meaning I go straight in and out of a store. I don’t need to look at everything before I make up my mind about what I want.

As I watched almost every shopper crossing the parking lot either looking at their phone, texting or just not paying attention, it dawned on me those storefront crosswalks might give pedestrians a false sense of security.

Rhonda Oaks is the public information officer for TxDOT’s Lufkin district. Her email address is Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov.