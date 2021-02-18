Oncor is now working on restoring power lost in “storm 2, the ice storm,” Roger Lindsey, the company’s local representative said.
Oncor, among other power companies, began restoring power to homes previously dropped from the grid due to increased generation and a stabilized demand, a press release from the company stated.
The businesses were directed to do so by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. In doing this the businesses restored power to hundreds of thousands of homes. Oncor’s system recorded 178,678 affected customers statewide as of 10:19 a.m. — this is up from the approximately 150,000 customers reported by the company at 5:30 a.m. in its press release.
Outages still span Angelina County with around 16,000 customers listed powerless as of 10:19 a.m.
The remaining outages are a result of damage caused by the severe winter storms through the week that couldn’t be identified until Oncor’s equipment was re-energized, the release stated.
Oncor’s tracking system may take longer to update and show accurate numbers, the release stated. They will communicate with customers if there are any significant updates.
Oncor crews have worked nonstop for days to restore power to areas affected by the storm.
Those who are still without power should report that in one of four ways, Lindsey said:
* Text OUT to 66267
* Call: 1-888-313-4747
* Go online at www.stormcenter.oncor.com
* Use the MyOncor Mobile App that can be downloaded at Oncor.com/app
