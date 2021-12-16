A Lufkin man is accused of murder after a man he admittedly assaulted with a metal bat died from his injuries, according to a warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Billy Ball.
Michael Anthony Oder Jr., 27, is charged with murder in the Dec. 6 assault that allegedly led to the death of James Mikel Daugherty, 50, of Lufkin, on Tuesday.
Daugherty was a volunteer firefighter for the Rivercrest Redland Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed baseball in his younger years, an email from his family states. He worked in the poultry industry and hunted and fished in his free time.
Daugherty was found lying on his living room floor, appearing to be suffering from “severe head trauma from an assault,” the warrant states. Investigators spoke with the family and determined Oder was the suspect in the attack.
Authorities also found a metal bat with a red stain on top, opposite the handle, leaning against a wall by a living room chair, according to the warrant.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigators spoke to other witnesses who told police they were told Oder assaulted Daugherty with a bat after attempting to borrow a cigarette. The witnesses told investigators Oder believed he was hearing voices and that those voices told him to assault Daugherty, the warrant states.
Oder’s family corroborated the other witnesses’ story about the assault, so investigators detained Oder and transported him to the sheriff’s office for an interview, according to the warrant.
Oder confirmed he went to borrow a cigarette but remembered Daugherty lunging at him, so Oder said he grabbed a nearby object and hit Daugherty with it. Oder told investigators he was unsure what the object was and said it was either a stick or a bat that was leaned up against the wall by a chair in the living room, the warrant states.
He told investigators he hit Daugherty once or twice and saw Daugherty bleeding from the head, according to the warrant. He said he left the house and returned to his mother’s house and told her about the assault.
Daugherty was transported to Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, where he died from injuries at 6:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Ball signed the warrant for murder on Thursday.
Oder also was arrested on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault causing bodily injury and assault of a public servant. He was in the Angelina County Jail as of 5 p.m. Thursday with no bond set on the murder offense.
