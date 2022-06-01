May ended up with a lot of great events, and June is following suit.
On May 21 (Armed Forces Day), American Legion Family No. 113 honored the brave men and women and their families with a “Thank You For Your Service” Family Fun Day in the parking lot of VFW Post No. 1836.
To kick off the event, ALA chaplain Peggy Krull offered a prayer for the day followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. Then Mayor Mark Hicks read a proclamation from his office making Armed Forces Day the American Legion Family No. 113 Veteran Family Day. State Rep. Trent Ashby followed that presentation with some great words about Armed Forces Day. Some great live music from the Crime Stoppers Band followed.
Free hot dogs and barbecue brisket sandwiches were enjoyed by many. Kids and adults alike enjoyed decorating a sailor hat to wear and taking photos with Sailor Mac from McWilliams & Son. Andy Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse was also a big hit with the kids, who loved dancing with him in the VFW parking lot.
The Armed Forces Day celebration was an American Legion Family No. 113 event, and the VFW graciously allowed us to hold it in their parking lot. The two organizations have the same goals: to benefit our veterans, their families and our community, but each has its own events and there are some events we work together.
There are differences in eligibility, and that’s why we have both, so all active duty military and honorably discharged veterans can be a part of one or both organizations. I am a member of both and our post commander also is a member of both and is actually an officer in both organizations.
We were pleased to see VFW Auxiliary president Gerald Spradlin showing off one of their new projects and are most grateful to the VFW for their generous support to the American Legion Family No. 113 for this event. A big thank you for not only the use of the parking lot but for the electricity, water and making restrooms available.
May 27 was American Legion National Poppy Day. Members of the American Legion Family No. 113 were out and about at several locations. Some members also put out flags on veteran graves in several area cemeteries.
American Legion Family No. 113 and VFW Family No. 1836 are once again joining together to honor our beautiful American flag with a U.S. flag exchange and disposal ceremony on June 12.
Starting at 1 p.m., bring in your old, tattered, torn or extremely faded 3-foot-by-5-foot U.S. flag to the VFW Post No. 1836 on Ford Chapel Road and get a new complimentary one from the American Legion Family No. 113. At 6 p.m., join us and the VFW for a formal flag retirement (disposal) ceremony at the VFW Post.
On June 14, join us and the city of Lufkin for the annual Flag Day Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. There will be plenty of room, and it will be cool with no chance of rain inside. This was originally scheduled for June 11 but was changed due to a conflict with the VFW calendar.
American Legion Family No. 113 meets at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave., on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.