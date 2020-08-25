The National Weather Service said Angelina County is under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Laura approaches.
A hurricane warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within the designated area within the next 36 hours. The window for tropical storm force winds from Laura is from Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon, according to the NWS.
“Hurricane Laura continues to intensify over the warm Central Gulf waters with additional strengthening expected in the next 36 hours,” meteorologist Brandon Thorne said Tuesday afternoon, adding that the flash flooding threat will increase on Thursday and we will also see the threat for tornadoes as early as Wednesday night into Thursday.
“It looks like (Hurricane Laura) is trying to develop an eye, which means that it is strengthening and is expected to continue strengthening.”
The wind threat from Laura increased late Tuesday from the previous assessment, with the potential for wind increasing to a range of 74 to 110 mph.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas needs to be prepared for the possibility that Hurricane Laura could make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. AccuWeather experts expect Laura to become the first major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.
“It’s been kind of shifting one way or another, but our confidence is really increasing in the track that this is going to take. There are still a few models that are hinting that it’s going to go a little bit further to the west, but ultimately the model consensus has it coming in right there around the Texas/Louisiana state line,” Thorne said. “Then it will continue to make its track northward along the Texas/Louisiana line all the way up into northwest Louisiana and northeast Texas early on Thursday.”
High winds, flash flooding and tornadoes could begin as early as Wednesday night, he said. There is a 60-70% chance for hurricane force winds in Angelina County as early as 8 p.m. Wednseday.
The other thing to consider is the potential for rainfall. Angelina County is under a flash flood watch from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday. Rainfall could cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.
“Turn around, don’t drown,” Thorne said. “Do not drive through flooded roadways. It only takes 1-2 feet of water to pick up a vehicle. If you see any flooding, make sure to stay out of it. Don’t drive through it.”
The NWS will host another Facebook live update at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
County partners met with the NWS Tuesday afternoon to discuss the situation for Angelina County.
Angelina County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Conner said they were told to expect anywhere from 2-6 inches of rain and 75-100 mph winds.
“It’ll probably be a lot more specific in the morning because we’ll have a better idea what exactly the track is going to be,” Conner said.
Angelina County will not be the site of any shelters as the state has moved toward more northern and western sites like Dallas, San Antonio and Austin. After Hurricane Rita led evacuees to shelter in Angelina County and the storm’s path ran right through it, they decided to move the shelters elsewhere.
But while the county has no plans to open evacuation hubs for evacuees from Houston, most of Lufkin’s hotels are filled up, Conner said.
Conner expects this storm to look a lot like Rita, which made landfall on Sept. 24, 2005. The Category 3 hurricane sustained winds near 115 mph and was one of the strongest to affect the area since 1957, The Lufkin Daily News reported in 2015.
“If you’re in a trailer, I would probably be thinking about finding somewhere else to go,” he said. “But it’s still two days out, but I would think tomorrow will tell the tale of how bad it’s really going to be.”
Gov. Greg Abbott has named Angelina County as one of 36 additional counties under a disaster declaration in addition to his original order of 23 counties. Conner said this is normally done in advance of a storm or catastrophic event so that funding is available from FEMA.
“We’re continuing to monitor the storm,” Conner said. “Everyone should pay attention to your local weather channel to stay aware of the warnings. I don’t foresee us doing an evacuation or a contraflow of traffic on Highway 59 or 69.”
AccuWeather wrote that nearly 600,000 people have fled Texas and Louisiana in anticipation of severe weather.
