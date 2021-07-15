I stopped in a small-town café on my way to a meeting not long ago and I couldn’t help but overhear the table of four next to me. You could tell they were old friends gathering to cuss and discuss the town news and gossip.
“Hope y’all been doin’ OK,” one lady said loud enough for the room to hear. She looked at the menu, turned to her husband and said just as loudly, “Burt, the blue-plate special is steak fingers or baked chicken. Which one you want?”
The two gentlemen were already deep in conversation about the weather, doctor visits, cows, gardens and an upcoming domino tournament.
“Y’all know Esther just got back from California? Why, that’s too far for me,” the lady announced to everyone. The men never slowed their conversation, and the other woman at the table just smiled and nodded as though she had been through this before.
But I perked up when I heard her say, “Have y’all been around the square lately? They got them sidewalks almost finished. We’re gonna be really up-town. Gonna be like the big city around here. Burt, you want the steak fingers or the baked chicken?”
I wanted to interrupt and tell her that I knew about those new sidewalks. In 2018, the Lufkin District worked to construct ADA accessibility projects and sidewalks determined in priority locations in Lufkin, Grapeland, Garrison, San Augustine and Hemphill.
In 2019, TxDOT replaced or provided ADA-compliant sidewalks in Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Onalaska and in 2020, ADA compliant sidewalks in Pineland, Lovelady, Broaddus, San Augustine and Livingston were completed or currently under construction.
And this year, there are plans to construct additional sidewalks in Nacogdoches, Huntington, Crockett and Lufkin.
I wanted to explain that current and future sidewalk projects in our nine-county district are planned to ensure ADA compliance, and our goal is to enhance safety for pedestrians and connect them to where they need to be, just as we do motorists. Working to form partnerships with local and regional governments as we plan these projects are important to their success and once complete, they will enhance the beauty and growth of a city or town.
Deciding to stay quiet and figuring I wouldn’t have gotten a word in anyway, I enjoyed the stories they were sharing about their town, their life experiences and how things have changed. I believe TxDOT construction projects, including ADA-compliant sidewalks, are helping fuel that positive change and help provide a better quality of life for many.
The young waitress returned to the table for the third time to take their order. They had been so caught up in their own conversations, they had barely noticed her. Finally, one gentlemen turned to her and said, “Little lady, we are ready to order.”
The loud white-haired lady ignored him and continued to cackle like a yard hen about who she had seen at the grocery store.
“Have you been to the grocery store lately and priced that meat? I think we can grow it cheaper ourselves. Burt, you want the steak fingers or the baked chicken?”
And for the first time since they sat down, Burt turned to her and in a firm, deep voice said, “I’ll eat the steak fingers.” Then he turned back to his conversation about the high price of gasoline.
I held back a laugh as the lady turned to the waitress and said, “Good thing we got them sidewalks. We might all be walking with gas gone so high. Honey, we’ll have the baked chicken.”
You gotta love East Texas.
