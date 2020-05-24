A Lufkin man was shot in the ankle around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Lane Drive, according to a report from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
Officers arrived on the scene to find D’Aris McMillan, 18, conscious and alert after being shot. He told officers he was at the home visiting a friend and they were outside in the garage/driveway area when they heard shots. That is when McMillan was wounded in the left ankle, the report states.
Others at the home said they did not see anyone and could give no further information.
Officers found bullet holes in the garage, living room and living room window, while neighbors reported seeing a silver sedan and white sedan leaving the area immediately after the shooting, according to the report.
McMillan was transported to a hospital and the incident remains under investigation.
Ayone with information is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.
Aound the same time as the shooting, Lufkin police received multiple shots fired calls around the city. Officers patrolled the areas, but were unable to locate the sources.
"It is possible they were fireworks due to the holiday weekend. With that being said, we just want to take a moment to remind everyone that if you hear what you believe to be gunshots, please do not go outside to investigate. Stay in your home," Pebsworth said.
"We know bullets can penetrate walls and windows, but you are much safer in your home than outside without cover. Unfortunately, we have worked a murder case where the victim was an innocent bystander who walked outside to investigate the sound of gunfire."
