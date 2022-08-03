You may have heard about the young man, an Eagle Scout, who saved a truck driver’s life on June 21 when he saw an 18-wheeler overturn with a load of wood chips.
This was noticed by the members of ALA No. 113 and they went to work.
The American Legion Auxiliary has a program called Youth Hero Award for things just like this. The award nomination was sent to national headquarters in Indianapolis, then when received, a time, date and place was set up for the presentation to Rylan Bradfield. He was presented his award on Saturday. Visit our Facebook page ALA113LufkinTX for photos of the event.
This was the fifth Youth Hero Award that has been given in Lufkin.
The first was in October 2007 when Lufkin Panthers quarterback John Patrick McCoy saved a child while on vacation with his parents.
Upon hearing of this award, coach John Outlaw insisted it be presented on the 50-yard line during a football game. Fortunately, the National Children & Youth chairman that year was from Pasadena and came to Lufkin to present the award.
Later, she became the national president and used the photo of her presenting the award to McCoy on her National Youth Hero Award Flyer.
All of our award recipients are very important, and we are currently preparing a slideshow of all of them.
There also is a Good Deed Award that also has a certificate from the national president. Three of those have been given in Lufkin, two being awarded to children who either raised money or got donations for the Winnie Berry Humane Society. Those kids are special, loving and caring.
The first Good Deed Award was presented at a Cub Scout meeting in April 2016 to a young man who collected hundreds of pairs of socks for soldiers serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.
That young man was Tanner Adams, who is currently studying at LeTourneau University in Longview and already has his pilot’s license.
Our eyes and ears are always open to learning about a special good deed or heroic act made by our youth. If you see or hear of a deserving youth, please let us know. We believe the youth of our community who show such special traits, talents and caring deserve to be acknowledged.
Not all but most of the recipients of the Youth Hero Award and Good Deed Award are or have been a Girl or Boy Scout. The American Legion Junior and SAL also have a similar program where the youth work toward receiving patches. Some of the patches are similar or give credit for Scout achievements.
It’s time to start thinking about Girls State and Boys State at all the area high schools. Both programs are for youths between their junior and senior year only.
Both are a one-week session where they are with same-age youths from across the state. It’s a week filled with fun, fellowship and lots of learning, including government, not politics.
Students are divided into the Nationalists and Federalists, not Democrats and Republicans, but they learn how to set up a city, county and state governments, how to campaign, write and present bills and end the week with a trip to the capitol in Austin.
Being a Girls State or Boys State alumni looks great on college applications and resumes. You’d be surprised at the well-known people who went to Girls State and Boys State.
American Legion Family No. 113 meets at the Angelina County Senior Citizens Center, 2801 Valley Ave., on the first Monday of each month. The Auxiliary meets at 5:30 p.m. and the Post at 6 p.m. Come join us and see what we are all about.
Check out our Facebook pages at ALA113LufkinTX or AL113AngelinaCounty. The American Legion Family No. 113 website is al113familylufkin.org.
You can join, renew your dues and keep up with what is going on around the country online at legion.org, txlegion.org, alaforveterans.org or alatexas.org.
