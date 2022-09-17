Seven Angelina College Roadrunner baseball players have earned the honor of participating in the upcoming Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game taking place Sept. 23-24 at Dallas Baptist University.
Roadrunners Mason Swidersky, Peyton Fosher, Heladio Moreno, Tyler Ward, Matthew Tippie, Elian Balmaceda and Jaxon Hansen will participate in the annual showcase.
Swidersky, a sophomore from Magnolia West High School, drove in 18 runs and scored another 27 during the 2021 season, playing multiple positions along the way.
Fosher, a right-handed pitcher from Tomball High School, struck out 36 hitters in 42 innings during the ’21 campaign.
Moreno, from Pearland High School, earned second-team all-conference as an outfielder for the Roadrunners. Moreno hit .351 with a .400 on-base percentage and a .433 slugging percentage, driving in 34 runs (second on the team) while leading the team in stolen bases with 22. He homered twice and scored 42 runs.
Ward, a sophomore righty from Kingwood Park High School, struck out 30 hitters in 28 innings pitched.
Tippie, another right-handed pitcher, hails from Wimberly High School. Tippie appeared in 17 games for the ’Runners, striking out 39 hitters in 46 innings. Tippie also earned second-team all-conference honors for his 2022 efforts.
Balmaceda, a left-handed pitcher from Cy-Falls High School, averaged 9.95 strikeouts per game in his 55 innings pitched.
Hansen, from Abilene Wylie High School, was another versatile part of the Roadrunner squad in 2021, compiling stats in the field, at the plate and on the mound. Hanson drove in 24 runs while scoring another 18. He also struck out 23 batters in 26.1 innings pitched.
Currently, the Roadrunner baseball team is in the midst of its fall exhibition season. Angelina College will host Spartan Post Grad in an exhibition game at 1 p.m. today.
The team will open its 2023 campaign in January.
