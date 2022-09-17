Seven Angelina College Roadrunner baseball players have earned the honor of participating in the upcoming Texas-New Mexico Junior College Baseball Coaches Association All-Star game taking place Sept. 23-24 at Dallas Baptist University.

Roadrunners Mason Swidersky, Peyton Fosher, Heladio Moreno, Tyler Ward, Matthew Tippie, Elian Balmaceda and Jaxon Hansen will participate in the annual showcase.

