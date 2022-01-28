Audiences will have a chance to “Get Back” to the 1960s when “Brit Beat,” a theatrical Beatles tribute band, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pines Theater.
“It’s a show,” said Chris Getsla, who plays Paul McCartney. “So it’s more than just the music. There’s six costume changes, so it’s a theatrical history of the Beatles in concert.”
Getsla said he started the band when he was in high school.
“I was just really starting to play music at that point and really loved the Beatles,” Getsla said. “And, what had happened was, my junior and senior year of high school, there was a school variety show, and I convinced a bunch of my friends at the time to be each Beatle and we formed a group and practiced the songs and dressed up as the Beatles, and it was a hit.
After the show, he said it “kind of spiraled from there.”
“We just kept it together and I did certain shows after high school with some different guys that wanted to be a part of the group after some of my friends went off to college and things, and so did I,” he said. “And we all kind of just kept it going, and it built from there. It became just a band into an actual show, and now we tour nationally and we’re going on 21 years now of this really fantastic, theatrical Broadway-style show.”
Getsla said he has really enjoyed performing in the band.
“The members have changed over time, but it’s been a labor of love,” he said. “I’ve just been a Beatles fanatic and I just really respond to the music, and it’s just great to get the Beatles story out there.”
He said the Beatles’ music is timeless.
“It responds to all types of generations. I mean the baby boomers, of course, but younger generations, too, really love this music, including my own. It’s before my time — I was born in the early ’80s — so it was certainly before my time, but I just love the music and I love being able to tell the Beatles story through this show. We really cover a lot of the classic hits and then we also have some kind of hidden gems in there for the Beatles fans.
The show includes videos and multimedia, which Getsla said is the “gem” of the show.
“It’s behind the performers — it plays as a virtual backdrop and it really tells the story. So as we’re performing, there are ’60s photos and videos that play, ’60s commercials, all kinds of pictures of the ’60s,” he said. “Really, you get a whole immersive type of feel when you’re watching the show, and that’s what makes the ‘Brit Beat’ show completely different from all of the other Beatles shows out there.”
Getsla said they have to learn the Liverpudlian accents in order to be authentic.
“We act as John, Paul, George and Ringo,” he said. “We use the accents. We portray them as if it were the ’60s and we’re going back in time.”
He said it was not as difficult for him to learn the accents as it was for other members of the band.
“For me it came pretty natural because I watched so many Beatles movies and Beatles interviews that I just started to kind of, just for fun, speak that way,” he said. “And when I would sing, I would just kind of naturally turn on a Liverpudlian accent when I would be singing. Newer members that have come into the group over the years work on it privately at home and, believe it or not, there are training things that you can do to kind of speak English and Liverpudlian, and so some of the guys take that on just ’cause we take it seriously. We want to sound like them, we want to act like them, we want to portray them and make it an authentic show. We don’t like to take many liberties. We want it to be like people are seeing the Beatles live.”
He said learning how to be an authentic member is about “really diving in” and watching as much video footage as you can.
“It’s really starting to not listen to the songs anymore. Unfortunately, all of us in the band, we talk about when we hear a Beatles song on the radio, we have now lost the ability to just enjoy the song — now we’re literally listening for guitar parts and bass parts and see if we’re missing anything,” he said. “We certainly just take a deep dive, become a Beatles fanatic. You have to really understand the role and the character.”
Getsla said he started playing guitar in eighth grade but was never interested in playing original music.
“I just naturally gravitated toward Beatles music, and me personally, that’s what I enjoy doing the most,” he said. “I just really was a Beatles fan, and when I started to pull a band together in high school and I knew a Beatles tribute band was an actual thing, it was something you could do, and I was learning what tribute bands were and how they worked and that was an actual entity, I realized this is something I want to do. So once I started the Beatles band I never wanted to depart from that.”
He said it’s an “incredible responsibility” to play the Beatles.
“It was never like, ‘Oh, you know, gee, I’ll just dabble in it,’” he said. “It really becomes a full time job.”
Getsla said he’s seen Paul and Ringo in concert many times, and he also met Pete Best, the original drummer for the Beatles.
He said Pete’s manager asked them to collaborate on a performance in Chicago, where Brit Beat is based.
“It was to recognize the 40th anniversary of the Beatles performing at Comiskey Park in Chicago,” Getsla said. “We got to talk to Pete and meet him and talk about the old days with the Beatles, and he was telling us stories about John and Paul, and he performed with us. And after he performed with us, he said, ‘You know, I’ve played with a lot of people, but you guys really are the best’ when it comes to Beatles tributes. He said, ‘It really reminds me of how it was’ back in England when he played with them. So we asked him if we could put it on our site.”
Getsla said “Hey Jude” and “Yesterday” are his favorite songs to perform.
“(‘Yesterday’ is) one of Paul’s greatest songs, and it really is a great moment of the show,” he said. “Those are two great McCartney songs that really capture the essence of powerful music.”
Getsla said the Beatles have stood the test of time because of the positive message in their music.
“All of their music is just very, I think, familiar to people in that people want to enjoy themselves, they want to really respond to great lyrics and positive message in music,” he said. “And if you look at the Beatles’ catalog, it’s all about love and peace and understanding — and people really respond to that, and I think that’s why people go back to it because when you listen to the Beatles, it makes you feel good. Not a lot of bands are able to tap into that for their entire catalog.”
The other band members are Eli Echevarria as John Lennon; Jeremy Benshish as Ringo Starr; and Geoff Allen as George Harrison.
For more information on Brit Beat, go to britbeat.com. For tickets, go to angelinaarts.org or call (936) 633-5454.
