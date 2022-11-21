Pastor Alan Pollard often looks out the front window of his church and sees a bulky fixture he once thought could help him spread his gospel far and wide.

Instead, the AT&T fiber box has become a daily reminder of the church’s inability to access broadband.

Downtown Fredericksburg

Downtown Fredericksburg Aug. 18.
Wind turbines

Wind turbines spin in Central Texas March 25.

Disclosure: Association of Rural Communities in Texas, AT&T and Texas Tech University have been financial supporters of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2022/11/07/rural-texas-issues-event-2022/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.