Local youth will have the opportunity to grab clothes to bundle up for winter from 10 a.m.-2 p.m Oct. 23 at the “Coat, Hat, Gloves & Socks,” drive at Jones Park.
Lufkin resident Deanna Branson said she started doing this clothing drive five years ago after noticing kids walking to the bus stop or the park without warm clothes. She said she has always been an advocate to try to help people in need.
“I was like, ‘It’s really cold out here,’ and started wondering if I could select some winter clothes to give to the kids,” she said.
Branson started collecting gently used winter clothing for boys and girls in the community, and the event just kept getting bigger, she said. At the first drive, she didn’t even have 40 kids show up, so she had coats left over that she donated to other causes. Last year, however, 175 kids stopped by to get a coat, she said.
People in the community really appreciate the event, including a number of grandmothers and family members raising children who are not theirs, so they look forward to this every year, she said.
“It’s hard to come by funds to purchase coats because coats are expensive,” she said. “I really enjoy it and I have a lot of people come to me and tell me, ‘Thank you,’ you know, ‘Are you gonna do this again next year because my grandkids really needed it and it was a big help.’”
This year, Branson is hoping to have more than 200 coats to give to the boys and girls of Lufkin, and is still accepting donations, she said.
People can drop off gently used coats — as well as hats, gloves and socks — at Freedom Homes, The Braid Lounge or the Go Hard Fitness Center. Branson also will pick up clothing from people who call her personally, she said. Branson encourages people to give back to the community because not everyone is good at asking for help, she said.
“They might really need help and they just keep on going without asking for it, so this is an opportunity for people to donate and for people to receive without it being kind of like, ‘Oh, I’m asking a certain person for help,’” she said. “It’s just a way to give back.”
For more information on how to donate, call Branson at 899-3323.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.