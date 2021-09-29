“God’s peace and blessings to you as you join with the National Association of Episcopal Schools (NAES) and the thousands of students, faculty and administrators around the country to celebrate this year’s Episcopal Schools Celebration.”
The Most Rev. Michael B. Curry, presiding bishop of The Episcopal Church, sent that message to member schools of the National Association of Episcopal Schools regarding the celebration of Episcopal Schools Oct. 3-9.
“As a former school chaplain, I remember well the energy and excitement building around campus at this time of year,” Curry said. “Just as the new year — and this year in particular — grants us a fresh start and a renewed energy, Episcopal Schools Celebration provides us with an opportunity to pause and reflect on our priorities.”
Episcopal schools are especially known for their regular gatherings for worship, the Rev. Daniel Heischman, D.D., executive director of NAES, said in his message for Episcopal Schools Celebration 2021. He added that chapel services remind us that we are members of one another and thus bear one another’s burdens.
It is the launching pad for service for the building of character and the foundation for the compassion we need in our life together.
Interesting facts found in a 2019 publication by the National Association of Episcopal Schools give us this information regarding Episcopal schools in America:
■ Currently there are 1,160 Episcopal schools and Early Childhood Education programs in the United States. Texas has the largest number with 121.
■ Episcopal school students represent significant socio-economic, racial, cultural and religious diversity.
■ The approximate percentage of Episcopal school students who are Episcopalians is 25%. This number varies with the location and type of school and means that Episcopal schools serve large numbers of students from other Christian denominations, non-Christian traditions or no formal faith backgrounds.
■ The estimated value of financial aid Episcopal schools offer is $212 million based on findings from the years 2013-14.
■ Trinity School in New York City was founded in 1709 and continues to be the oldest operating Episcopal school in America.
■ St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School has been a mission of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal church since 1955. There have been many generations of students entering its doors during those 66 years then launching themselves into the world’s communities when their time here is completed.
Preparing students for lives of purpose, equipping them with academic and social skills to be successful and instilling a desire to make the world a better place for all of us equals a successful Episcopal education.
St. Cyprian’s Epsicopal School will join the celebration of Episcopal schools the first week of October. The rich history of the school and its outstanding legacy in our community are certainly worthy of recognition.
We continue to honor the charge of educating children in a worthy and time-tested tradition of Episcopal school culture that remains a priority in our school’s daily practice and long-term goals.
