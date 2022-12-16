He walks his lady through piles of beautiful snow, stopping only to tell her he got her something for Christmas. He whistles, and a cute little puppy comes bounding all alone through a snow drift to greet her surprised self.
After loving on the new pup, she tells her guy she got him something, too. She whistles (it’s a lip-synched whistle; it ain’t real) and a whole danged truck comes plowing through the snow — all alone. Like, ain’t anybody driving it.
Yes. She bought him a whole truck for Christmas.
About two commercials later (yes, that was a TV commercial, and not how my wife and I are celebrating Christmas), a man and his lady wake up on Christmas morning. She seems a little sad, as if she didn’t get what she wanted from Santa. Then she looks out her window, and lo and behold, there’s a brand-new luxury car with a big red bow wrapped around it. As if the big house with the big circular driveway wasn’t enough for her. Sheesh.
Barely an hour later, yet another ad jumps on my screen. In this one, a man whisks his woman away from a veritable blizzard straight into a whirlwind of dancing in the tropics and some other exotic locations.
How’d he get her there? A new truck or car would have made sense, right?
Nah, man. He did all that because he bought her some kind of fancy perfume.
So if I buy my lady that particular brand of fu-fu water, do they throw in the travel tickets to all those cool places?
Probably not. Sounds like false advertising to me.
Then there was the ad for a well-known jewelry company. The lady in it looks as if she’s been dragged through the muck as she comes home from work, tries to fix dinner for the kids and gets everyone to bed. As she’s finally alone and putting away the dishes, her husband sneaks up with a jewelry box containing a massive diamond ring. She’s thrilled, they smooch and all is well in her world.
Here in the real world, she probably would have preferred he picked up some takeout, put the kids to bed and washed the danged dishes himself. That ring ain’t gonna clean jack.
As cool as those ads make those surprise puppies and luxury cars, perfume-fueled vacations or magic cleaning rings look, I’m pretty sure they’re not exactly realistic when it comes to us regular folks. I mean, yeah, I’d love to have my trophy wife wake up on Christmas morning to a cute puppy, a new bow-wrapped luxury ride and a rock in a ring big enough to require a sling, but that’s not how our life works. For one, we already have a dog, and pets are commitments — not just for the time it takes a TV ad to run.
We also live modestly, and not just because of our budget. She’s smarter than I am when it comes to money and she can’t stand spending any of it on frivolous stuff. She’s the reason I’m never actually broke.
She has a nice car. She loves the wedding ring she’s worn all these years. If I buy her perfume, she’s gonna think I think she stinks. I happen to like the lotion she wears, even if it hasn’t transported us to the tropics yet.
I’m all for anyone spending whatever they want when it comes to Christmas, but down here in Reality Land, few of us have the kind of money it would take for all those gifts we see in the ads.
Moreover, those of us who have experienced those “skinny” Christmases — when pretty much any gift at all was a welcome one — understand just how easy it is to fall into the relentless commercialism invading our psyches this time of year. Way back in ’59, Tom Lehrer wrote, “Angels we have heard on high/Tell us to go out and buy!”
And we do it. To the tune of billions of dollars every Christmas.
On what? Anybody other than yours truly ever spend money on something just so we could say we bought somebody something? Yes, I’ve bought more than one Billy Bass. Yes, I’ve bought strange T-shirts and other novelty gifts — not because someone asked for them, but because I felt I needed to buy him or her a gift. Anything, just so I wouldn’t show up empty-handed.
I’ve also been guilt-tripped for giving money or a gift card. Not personal enough, I heard. Doesn’t take any thought.
Dude … gift cards are clutch in my world. Lots of us don’t like spending money on ourselves, but those gift cards let us buy stuff we probably wouldn’t otherwise.
I’ve also cranked up my debt considerably just because of Christmas. Spent like a maniac for a couple of weeks and spent the next 11 months trying to pay it off — just so I’d have room to go into debt again the next year.
I’ve found nothing anywhere stating any laws requiring us to spend more than we’re comfortable spending. Nothing anywhere saying we’re all cheapos and Scrooges if we don’t buy lavish gifts for every single person we know. Nothing saying everyone prefers our presents over our presence.
Nothing anywhere saying I gotta find a puppy, a luxury car, a bottle of perfume and a magic ring — all for one morning.
My meager bank account would collapse. My wise, frugal wife would kick my booty.
I’d forget all the right reasons to celebrate Christmas.
Take it easy on yourselves, y’all. Don’t cave to the pressure.
Have yourself a realistic Christmas.
Let your bills be light.
