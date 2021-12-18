Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
In a holiday tradition dating back 14 years, Manhattan Fine Dining will be serving free meals to those in need from 2-4:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
Manhattan owner Destin Sabani thinks there is a need for it in the community, and this is his way to help out.
“I find pleasure making people happy,” he said.
Sabani said he used to see homeless people taking shelter in the Angelina Hotel all the time, and they were always asking for help, for food.
“So I always give to them. But in the meantime, I realized there are so many of them. So I decided to be more organized,” he said. “They cannot afford to go out and buy food. And I just want to make them feel happy — to make sure they are not forgotten and that someone is still taking care of them.”
Those who show up will only be asked how many boxes they need, he said.
This year he and the volunteers will put together 500 meal boxes with spaghetti and meatballs coupled with cookies donated by Grandough Baking Company and Chick-fil-A.
“Leftovers we take to Godtel,” he said.
Among the volunteers are his grandson, Adrian, and his friends from high school; the group has helped Sabani hand out food for several years.
“I’m teaching them work ethics, how to treat people and how to help people,” he said. “They can learn.”
Manhattan is in downtown Lufkin, across the street from Cotton Square and the Lufkin ISD Administration Building.
