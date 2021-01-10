Due to inclement weather, all city of Lufkin offices and services will be closed Monday with the exception of Lufkin Police and Fire.
Solid Waste, city hall, Kurth Memorial Library, Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter, Ellen Trout Zoo and Lufkin Parks & Recreation will be closed Monday. Normal business hours will resume Tuesday.
“We strongly urge everyone to stay home tomorrow, but if travel is a must, use extreme caution and allow extra travel time on the icy roads,” Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin, said in a press release. “You can monitor real-time driving conditions at DriveTexas.org.”
The city also recommends preparing now for the potential of power outages as trees are becoming heavy with ice and snow.
“We hope everyone stays safe, warm and well during this most unusual of circumstances,” Pebsworth said.
