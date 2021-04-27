The Texas Department of Transportation closed the northbound lanes of Loop 287 beneath the Chestnut Street or FM 58 overpass in Lufkin because of a bridge strike, a report by TxDOT states.
Traffic is being diverted to the exit ramp at FM 58 and re-enters north of FM 58, the report states. Law enforcement will assist with detours while TxDOT schedules a bridge inspection.
TxDOT is encouraging motorists to slow down and stay alert in the area.
