CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial is the first Lufkin hospital to perform a surgery using the Micra AV, the world’s smallest pacemaker with atrioventricular synchrony.
This device, used for the treatment of patients with AV block, extends the most advanced pacing technology — at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker — to more patients than ever before.
“CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing deep East Texas with excellent heart care,” Monte Bostwick, the hospital’s market president/CEO, said. “This new procedure is one more step in our mission to help transform cardiovascular care, optimize patient outcomes and provide quality affordable heart care close to home.”
AV block is a type of heart block in which the electrical signals between the chambers of the heart (the atria and the ventricles) are impaired. Pacemakers, the most common way to treat AV block, help restore the heart’s normal rhythm and relieve symptoms by coordinating the electrical activity of the atria and the ventricles. When this process — known as AV synchrony — is achieved, patients are healthier and have decreased likelihood of pacemaker syndrome, improved quality of life and increased blood flow from the left ventricle.
The first procedure in Lufkin was performed by Dr. Subramanya Venkata, cardiovascular medicine and electrophysiology, on Aug. 20.
“Our first patient had a good outcome and is doing well. He was able to go home from the hospital the next day following his surgery,” Venkata said. “This next generation pacemaker brings great benefits to the patient. The procedure is quick, taking an average of 15 to 30 minutes to perform. It’s minimally invasive and it decreases some of the risks for post-surgery complications associated with previous generation pacemakers.”
Historically, patients with AV block have been treated with traditional dual-chamber pacemakers which are implanted in the upper chest, under the skin below the collar bone, and connected to the heart using thin wires called “leads.”
Identical in size and shape to the original MicraTranscatheter Pacing System approved in 2016, Micra AV has several additional internal atrial sensing algorithms that detect cardiac movement, allowing the device to adjust pacing in the ventricle to coordinate with the atrium, providing “AV synchronous” pacing therapy to patients with AV block.
Comparable in size to a large vitamin, physicians at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial have elected to use Medtronic’s Micra AV based on its ability to deliver therapy via a minimally invasive approach. During the implant procedure, the device is inserted through a catheter and implanted directly into the heart with small tines.
Because Micra AV does not require leads or a surgical “pocket” under the skin, potential sources of complications related to leads and pockets are eliminated — as are any visible signs of the device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.