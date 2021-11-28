Lufkin police arrested two men Saturday night following a shooting and car chase.
Officers arrested Wade Pate Jr., 25, of Lufkin, and Darren Alexander, 25, of Rusk, following the chase.
Police dispatchers received a call about gunshots being fired at K&D Car Wash at the corner of West Frank Avenue and Herndon Street. The caller said they heard a gunshot and then saw a truck and Kia Soul speed away down Frank.
A short time later, a shooting victim identified as Daniel Barcenas Casas, 35, of Lufkin, arrived at a local hospital, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
He told officers he had been at the car wash washing out his engine bay when he was approached by two white males he did not know in a white Kia Soul, according to Pebsworth. She said Casas told officers he believes the men intended to steal his truck.
Following a brief verbal exchange, Casas was shot in the back. Casas’ injury is not believed to be life threatening, Pebsworth said.
About 8 p.m., an officer on patrol looking for the white Kia found the car on Old Union Road, according to Pebsworth. She said Wade was driving and Alexander was a passenger. Top speeds in the ensuing chase reach roughly 100 mph, she said.
Pebsworth said both men were arrested after Wade lost control of the vehicle and crashed in a yard on FM 1194.
A gun was recovered from the car.
Wade and Alexander are both charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest with a vehicle, Pebsworth said. She said police found a gun in the car and that Alexander was in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.
In addition, she said an aggravated robbery warrant was served on Wade in connection to a Nov. 21 incident in which he stole an acquaintance’s vehicle at gunpoint. The vehicle, a 2002 Ford Taurus, was later recovered at a local motel and the victim was not injured.
