Lufkin police named the victim in a shooting Tuesday night.
Jose Hernandez, 19, of Lufkin, was shot inside his vehicle in the 600 block of Lynn Avenue. Police do not believe the incident was random or a threat to the public at this time, according to a release by the city of Lufkin Wednesday morning.
His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Hernandez was involved with a disturbance with two black males before the shooting occurred, according to police. The men approached his silver Pontiac G5 outside a family member's home before he was shot.
Hernandez reportedly drove to another family member's home on Morrow Avenue and was picked up by a friend and taken to a local hospital, according to the report.
Lufkin Police have asked anyone with information to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
Police also have asked neighbors on Lynn Avenue who have surveillance systems to check their footage between 11-11:30 p.m. If the footage shows anything, police have asked the information be reported to police at 633-0356.
