Some of the Scripture remembered from a Bible is great. What Scripture and from which Bible do you intend to do this work for the Lord? The Lord will be overwhelmed at your commitment. That kind of work requires a remarkable amount of devotion to the Lord and His achievements.
Remember, the Lord spent a horrendous amount of time understanding and learning the Jewish Bible and quoted it frequently, even after he started teaching when he returned from Arabia. That was where he — like St. Paul (my opinion, after considerable research of ancient history, the research was at a considerable cost but worth every nickel) — educated himself before returning to Jerusalem and setting up what God intended him to do. That was to create a healthy religious cult for Jesus, the son of God. You must understand what was needing to be established. The establishment of Jesus, the son of God.
Certain parts, (law) sections of the Torah, were rejected from the get-go. It took quite a jump into preaching, teaching on St. Paul’s efforts to give us all the healthy Scriptures compiled and transcribed into “what became known as the New Testament books” of the new Bible or partially new Bible. When you’ve been encouraged to read biblical Scripture and remember it within the parts you’ve been exposed to (e.g., your Sunday school teachings), it is good if your Sunday school is worth remembering. You will be very fortunate to remember the computer buttons you’d need rattling in your brain trying to get your employer pleased that he hasn’t wasted his labor money set aside for technical services. That’s fine if you’re capable of remembering Scripture — how you are able to utilize your ability to structure your brain, how to accept that which is verbally transmitted or which you have read that has been presented to you in print. You should be honored with a pat on the back for remembering to get a load of bread or you’ll do without bread for supper and/or breakfast.
I remember that yes, while in studies I was required to recall certain sections of the Bible in whole or in parts, etc., books of the Bible as written by whom, where and when, I wasn’t able to tell the counselor which material I would study that was required work to be accomplished toward fulfillment of a master’s degree. As practiced nowadays, students borrow government money to pay for college costs, then immediately let the government know they are not going to pay the loan back. Whose country? “Yours or theirs?”
I worked their assignments. A study Bible was required, and I had one shipped out to me. That “NIV Scofield” was used, and I still have that Bible. It’s appearance indicates wear. There is hardly a page between the covers that doesn’t have evidence of work therein. As a matter of fact, the professor was so sure I would need two of these study Bibles that he encouraged me to purchase two. My wife, bless her heart ± she wouldn’t use a Scofield. She must have a King James version. It didn’t make a hill of beans worth of difference to me.
My Scofield is decorated with lots of red ink, indicating the subject had been discussed at some point. That red ink was my way of remembering that I had “been there, done that.” (Come to think of it, I was required to memorize who wrote, what date and subject matter contained in each of the 27 books of the New Testament. If I recall, I think I accomplished the assignment, but I believe I forgot the sequence, or what order they ruled in the New Testament.)
Now I believe you understand where I am coming from in remembering Scripture. If it fits, hang on to it; if it doesn’t, “let it go” — you will do fine without it. Something you might keep in mind though is you can overload your thinking cap and be unable to retain that which you cherish deeply, but your conscience won’t allow you to break through the thin sheet of ice on top of the surface water. Therefore, you’ll recognize them and in effect be able to utilize their significance. I wonder why they printed Scripture in the first place if you were meant to memorize the Bible to begin with. Just learn to read and grasp what it’s telling you. That’s why the majority of people are readers of the Bible. The correct one — the NIV or King James version? It really doesn’t matter.
I don’t think I want to repeat myself in search of a degree. I can safely say I’ve been there, done that. I’ve been thinking I’ve earned the brilliant certificate commonly referred to as a master’s degree in religion. Apparently, I made a good impression on some of the professors because they would call on me to conduct a lecture of a class on certain subjects. When I completed my study work, my regular degree study professor called me into his office and informed me that one of my courses I had completed didn’t qualify as a graduate course (one of the courses was a 400 instead of a 600 classification; remember, I only worked those courses that had been approved for my work). You can imagine how I felt when I realized I would need to put in another three months and more cost. The counselor who lined out my courses made an error by naming a non-qualified course. They didn’t pay for their error; I did. After all was said and done, I was glad to have had the course in classes out at the campus.
Remembering is usage of brain power. Some humans have a greater gift of remembering than others. That doesn’t mean that the one with lesser remembering power cannot receive worshipping growth in religion same as anyone else. One thing you should keep in mind is that every person is different in human nature and will use that difference to their advantage. That, I believe, is what God intended. Keep in mind, Satan will have his way, too. He will want you to remember his tricks of the trade. Most of you guys out there are aware of Satan’s tricks of the trade and should be taught how to recognize the objectives of Satan as opposed to those of the Lord Jesus Christ. Is it not right to remember Satan’s evil thoughts?
We experience Satan’s misery daily. Violence is out there at all times, especially in the large cities, e.g., Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Chicago. The evil goes on practically every day and night. Remember, hang in there with God’s word. It will help you combat evil — that’s what counts most. God’s word counts most. Living up to God’s laws and human government’s laws made up to protect mankind helps keep us out of trouble. Remembering is a gift for all of us, especially that which is important to each of us.
Christian religion is what I was taught as a child growing up in ol’ Apple Springs, Texas. I recall that most women dipped snuff and carried the snuff can around with them in their dress pocket. Today, that would be unheard of. Those were good folks, just as they are today. Smoking was a habit, now gone. So I’m sure most of us old-timers can recall how some things have changed. “For the good, we hope.”
Thank the Lord for our many blessings.
