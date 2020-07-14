Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for runoff elections in both the Republican and Democratic Party primaries.
There are two contested local races in this year’s Republican primary runoff.
■ In the Precinct 1 commissioner’s race, incumbent Greg Harrison will face Steve Allen.
■ In the Precinct 2 constable race, incumbent Trae Trevathan will face Danny Anders.
There are two contested statewide races in the Democratic primary runoff.
■ State Sen. Royce West and former Air Force helicopter pilot Mary ‘‘MJ’’ Hegar are running for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.
■ Roberto Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda are seeking the Democratic nomination for Railroad Commissioner. The winner will face Republican James Wright in November.
Anyone who voted in the Democratic primary in March is eligible to vote in the Democratic runoff. Only residents who voted in the GOP’s March primary and live in commissioner precinct 1 or constable precinct 2 are eligible to vote in that runoff. Voters who didn’t cast a ballot in March are eligible to vote in either primary runoff. However, someone who voted in one party’s primary in March cannot cross party lines to vote in one of the other runoffs.
In the Republican runoffs:
■ Box 1 includes Precincts 2, 5, 10, 20 and 36. Voting will be at Emanuel Assembly of God, 1818 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Box 2 is Precinct 4. Voting will be at Redland School, 1121 Winston 8 Ranch Road.
■ Box 3 includes Precincts 6 and 29. Voting will be at O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 U.S. Highway 69 north in Pollok.
■ Box 4 is Precinct 7. Voting will be at Life Point Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive.
■ Box 5 is Precinct 8. Voting will be at Cross Roads Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Road.
■ Box 10 includes Precincts 19 and 39. Voting will be at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 606 Bending Oak.
■ Box 11 is Precinct 21. Voting will be at Lufkin Shrine Club, 3906 U.S. Highway 69 north.
■ Box 12 is Precinct 22. Voting will be at Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Road, Pollok.
■ Box 13 includes Precincts 23 and 24. Voting is at Bethel Assembly of God, 3863 Ted Trout Drive.
■ Box 14 is Precinct 25. Voting is at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4172 Highway 103 west.
In the Democratic runoffs:
■ Box 1 includes Precincts 2, 5, 10, 20 and 36. Voting will be at Emanuel Assembly of God, 1818 N. Timberland Drive.
■ Box 2 is Precinct 4. Voting will be at Redland School, 1121 Winston 8 Ranch Road.
■ Box 3 includes Precincts 6 and 29. Voting will be at O’Quinn Baptist Church, 7433 U.S. Highway 69 north in Pollok.
■ Box 4 is Precinct 7. Voting will be at Life Point Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive.
■ Box 5 is Precinct 8. Voting will be at Cross Roads Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Road.
■ Box 6 includes Precincts 11, 11B, 12, 26, 30, 33 and 37. Voting will be at the Huntington Civic Center, 1179 U.S. Highway 69 north in Huntington.
■ Box 7 includes Precincts 9,13, 14, 18 and 34. Voting will be at St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 1505 S John Redditt Drive.
■ Box 8 includes Precincts 15, 16, 27, 28, 31 and 38. Voting will be in the council room at Diboll City Hall, 400 Kenley Drive in Diboll.
■ Box 9 includes Precincts 17, 17B and 32. Voting will be at the old Zavalla City Hall, Police Department, 838 E. Main St, Zavalla.
■ Box 10 includes Precincts 19 and 39. Voting will be at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 606 Bending Oak.
■ Box 11 is Precinct 21. Voting will be at Lufkin Shrine Club, 3906 U.S. Highway 69 north.
■ Box 12 is Precinct 22. Voting will be at Pollok Baptist Church, 1053 Paul Townsend Road, Pollok.
■ Box 13 includes Precincts 23 and 24. Voting is at Bethel Assembly of God, 3863 Ted Trout Drive.
■ Box 14 is Precinct 25. Voting is at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 4172 Highway 103 west.
■ Box 15 includes Precincts 1, 3, 35 and 40. Voting is at Harmony Hill Baptist Church, 2708 S. Chestnut St.
