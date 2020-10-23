Red Ribbon Week — the nation’s largest and oldest drug prevention campaign, reaching more than 100 million people annually for more than 30 years — begins today with area schools planning all kinds of fun and informative activities to promote a tobacco-, alcohol- and drug-free lifestyle among today’s youth.
Red Ribbon Week, which many anti-drug abuse organizations use to make people more aware of the dangers of drug and alcohol use, runs through Oct. 31. Yes, that’s a little more than a full week, but it’s a message we need to get out. The theme for the national 2020 Red Ribbon Week campaign is “Be Happy. Be Brave. Be Drug Free,” and Angelina County schools have come up with all sorts of activities to teach or remind our kids how much destruction is caused by drug abuse.
But there’s something many parents may not think about that they can be doing right in their own homes.
“Lock Your Meds” is a national multi-media campaign designed to reduce prescription drug abuse by making adults aware that they are the “unwitting suppliers” of prescription medications being used in unintended ways, especially by our youth. Produced by the National Family Partnership, the campaign includes a wide array of educational materials, interactive games and slide-show presentations at lockyourmeds.org/, where visitors can learn more and ask questions.
We encourage parents to take a stand against prescription drug abuse by completing the form at the site and participating in the Lock Your Meds campaign by pledging to do the following:
■ Secure my medication to prevent children and guests from accessing it.
■ Take regular inventory of my medicine to make sure nothing is missing.
■ Safely dispose of unused or expired medication.
■ Teach my children (and/or the children in my life) the difference between helpful medicine and harmful drugs — and to only take medicine that is prescribed by a doctor and given by a parent or caregiver.
■ Spread the word and encourage family and friends to take a stand against prescription drug abuse.
The Red Ribbon campaign began in 1985 after Drug Enforcement Administration agent Enrique ‘‘Kiki’’ Camarena lost his life in a drug-related murder. After his death, people began wearing red ribbons to raise awareness of the problem. Today, the Red Ribbon serves as a catalyst to mobilize communities to educate youth and encourage participation in drug-prevention activities.
Unfortunately, the issue seems to be as prevalent as ever, with most crimes being linked to some form of alcohol or drug use.
But children of parents who talk to their teens regularly about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs than those who don’t, according to the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council.
If you have kids, please do what you can to support the information they receive at school this week. If you are an abuser of alcohol or other drugs, get help. There are plenty of places in Angelina County that would be happy to assist you. ADAC is a great place to start looking for that help. Their phone number is 634-5753. The Coalition’s phone number is 634-9308.
We have long supported Red Ribbon Week, and would encourage our readers, whether or not they are parents, to do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.