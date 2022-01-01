Angelina County has a wide range of visible and invisible people, places and events that have shaped the history of the county. Many of those important entities have been commemorated with a Texas Historic Subject Marker, Recorded Texas Historic Landmark designation or Historic Texas Cemetery recognition.
The time is here to consider other important persons, topics or actions that deserve the same recognition.
As one of the most evident programs of the Texas Historical Commission (THC), historical markers commemorate diverse topics in Texas history, including: the history and architecture of houses, commercial and public buildings, religious congregations, and military sites; events that changed the course of local and state history; and individuals who have made lasting contributions to our state, community organizations, and businesses.
Texas Historical Commission’s (THC) application and guidelines for subject markers and Recorded Texas Historic Landmark markers are scheduled to be posted on the website (https://www.thc.texas.gov/preserve/projects-and-programs/state-historical-markers/apply-historical-marker) in early January.
Scheduled application period is March 1st through May 16, 2022. Angelina County Historical Commission must review, evaluate, and approve an application prior to its submission to THC. The deadline for submission to the county commission is no later than April 1. (AngelinaHistorical@gmail.com).
A first step in the application process is to contact the county Historic Commission for direction, and to review sample marker applications and suggestions for research and documentation on the THC website. The THC Marker Toolkit on that website is extremely helpful to applicants as they plan their research.
Based on that research, a narrative history with listed resources is submitted to the Angelina County Historical Commission for approval. The county commission then forwards the application to THC.
Each year the THC reviewers give extra points for specific marker themes. In 2022, those themes are: Communications; Industry, Business and Commerce; and Natural Resources.
Cemeteries are important reminders of past history of a location. Information about settlement patterns, historic events, religion, lifestyles and genealogy can be found from cemetery markers and history. Increasingly threatened, Texas Historical Commission encourages and supports designation of cemeteries as Historic Texas Cemetery. Applications for Historic Texas Cemetery designation are accepted year-round. Information and application procedures are found on the THC website (https://www.thc.texas.gov/preserve/projects-and-programs/cemetery-preservation/historic-texas-cemetery-designation)
Angelina County currently has 81 Subject markers. Of the 114 cemeteries recognized by the Texas Historic Commission, seventeen have received the Historic Cemetery designation. A list of county markers and cemeteries is found on the Texas Historic Sites Atlas (https://atlas.thc.texas.gov).
