In response to Mary Beth Dueler’s column in The Lufkin Daily News concerning the editorial ‘‘Doggone Shame,’’ we hope the public will listen to the facts and not false information as was stated.
The Texas Humane Legislation Network is the only Texas-based organization focused on addressing unjust state animal welfare laws. Their primary goal is to stop animal cruelty before it begins. They are not affiliated with PETA or any other animal advocacy organization and do not advocate the end of pet ownership, rodeos, zoos or circuses.
An organization that was formed in 1975 by a handful of concerned advocates, it has stayed the course over all of these years to bring awareness to the public and to our state legislators on animal cruelty issues.
They successfully sought the counsel and guidance from a vast array of animal control agencies, qualified veterinarians and law enforcement agencies.
SB 474, which was vetoed by Gov. Greg Abbott, would have defined adequate shelter, required drinkable water, stricken the use of chains as a means of tethering and eliminated the 24-hour waiting period that prevents officers from taking action when a tethered dog is in distress.
It does not pertain to pet ownership or to the obliteration of zoos, rodeos or circuses as was falsely claimed in the above-mentioned article. Ms. Dueler’s article totally deflects from the whole premise of the bill with misleading claims and accusations.
Aa a member of Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, a local animal advocacy organization, we strongly advocate and support the mission and goals of the Texas Humane Legislation Network.
Although the bill will not come up again for two years, we would encourage and hope for the East Texas community to come together and stay the course supporting legislation that would grant an outside dog the basic humane elements of care.
To think the current laws are sufficient is a denial of the facts. We hope Abbott will realize he has awakened a sleeping giant as a result of his veto.
May we move forward with a renewed goal, a new spirit of resolve, and a dogged determination to do the right thing.
