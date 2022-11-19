The Farm Service Agency encourages East Texans to examine available USDA crop risk protection options, including federal crop insurance and Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) coverage before the applicable crop sales deadline.
Federal crop insurance covers crop losses from natural adversities such as drought, hail and excessive moisture. NAP covers losses from natural disasters on crops for which no permanent federal crop insurance program is available. East Texans can determine if crops are eligible for federal crop insurance or NAP by visiting the RMA website.
NAP offers higher levels of coverage, from 50% to 65% of expected production in 5% increments, at 100% of the average market price.
Producers of organics and crops marketed directly to consumers also may exercise the “buy-up” option to obtain NAP coverage of 100% of the average market price at the coverage levels of between 50% and 65% of expected production.
Buy-up levels of NAP coverage are available if the producer can show at least one year of previously successfully growing the crop for which coverage is being requested. NAP basic coverage is available at 55% of the average market price for crop losses that exceed 50% of expected production.
For all coverage levels, the NAP service fee is the lesser of $325 per crop or $825 per producer per county, not to exceed a total of $1,950 for a producer with farming interests in multiple counties.
Beginning, underserved, veterans and limited resource farmers are now eligible for free catastrophic level coverage.
The following crops have a NAP application deadline of Dec. 1: grass, mixed forage and peaches.
Deadlines for coverage vary by state and crop. Contact the Nacogdoches USDA Service Center at (936) 564-5891, ext. 2 or visit fsa.usda.gov.
