I guess every tradition had to start somewhere, no matter how weird it may have seemed in the beginning.
In my case, a tradition grew from a discombobulated dad and his daughter’s “time of the month.”
I’ve been a guy my whole life, so the whole “monthly visitor” thing women endure is way past my scope of comprehension. I’d prefer to keep it that way. I could have gone my entire life as just another clueless dude happy to hide in the woods for three to five days until it was safe to come back inside.
But this was my teenaged daughter dealing with all the horrible things that particular malady can bring.
It killed me to watch her suffering, and believe me, she suffered. Pain bad enough to cause her to bend over and cry. Pure misery.
I was Dad, so I was supposed to do something about it.
Man, I tried a little of everything. I’d run her a bubble bath and crank up her favorite music. I’d find whatever she wanted to eat as soon as she mentioned it. I blasted through stores looking for feminine products and Midol.
Anything — and I do mean anything — to make her feel at least a little better.
From my desperation came forth a tradition.
On one occasion, I was in a store buying bubble bath, feminine stuff and anything else I could find when I saw an entire rack of Little Debbie Christmas cakes. Jordan was a December baby, meaning her birthday was a few weeks before Christmas. She loved those little cakes, so in yet another desperate move to give her something happy, I grabbed a few boxes of ’em.
That night, after her bubble bath, she sat on the couch with me and I let her pick the movie or the weird emo music. Whatever she wanted. If she’d have asked me to sacrifice a goat, I’d have gone out goat hunting.
Then I showed her the little cakes.
I thought by buying a few boxes, she’d be able to snack on them for days.
Nope. We sat right there and ate every bite in every box. By the end of the night, she was giggling about it.
From then on, those little cakes served as both medical treatment and a pre-birthday kickoff.
If Jordan were here right now, she’d beat the mess out of me for sharing this. I can hear her freaking out about how I could discuss her feminine issues in such a public forum.
But she’s not here. She’s been gone for 11 years.
With her died the little tradition. Or at least I thought it did.
The first year after losing her, I saw those same little cakes in a store, and for the heck of it, I grabbed some for my wife and me. On Jordan’s birthday, we toasted my kid with those cakes. Yes, we ate the entire box.
We do it every year now. It’s our little birthday celebration for someone who’s not with us.
Celebrating with my wife would have been more than cool enough for me, but our little tradition has spread throughout the rest of our family.
This week really showed me just how much.
Our daughter Aimee cranked this up a whole ’nother level. Unbeknownst to me, she’d ordered little Christmas tree cake-shaped earrings for all the girls in our family. I don’t know how they did it, but the place — called “A Little of Evvie Thing” — created these beautiful little handmade earrings that look exactly like one of those cakes. The detail on them is incredible.
I didn’t know any of this until all our ladies started sending me pics: They were wearing earrings while eating one of the little cakes. Even our granddaughters — not one of whom ever met Jordan — were toasting me with the cakes.
It’s not easy to render me speechless, but I couldn’t find a single word for a long time that night. The room must have been a little dusty, because I definitely had something in my eyes. As soon as I can gather myself and regroup, I’m gonna go thank Emily Little at “A Little of Evvie Thing” for trying to make an old fart cry.
We establish traditions so something precious to us hangs around long after we’re gone, right?
It doesn’t matter how these traditions start. What matters is the ability to hang onto something special and, when possible, share it with others.
What should have been a hard day — Jordan’s birthday — for me turned instead into one heck of a cool celebration.
I’ll take it every year I can get it.
Period.
