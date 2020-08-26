With Hurricane Laura picking up steam as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, and eventually up the Texas/Louisiana Border, businesses and organizations are considering their next actions.
Laura is expected to continue to gain strength over the warm Central Gulf waters, meteorologist Brandon Thorne said.
This means the region can expect wind gusts around 74-110 mph, flash flooding and potentially tornadoes as early as tonight into Thursday, he said.
Laura could hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane at the Texas/Louisiana border late tonight or early Thursday.
Angelina County is expecting high winds and heavy rainfall, as it is under a flash flood watch from 7 a.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday.
In preparation for this event, businesses and organizations are making plans to keep employees safe.
Ellen Trout Zoo and Park will be closed beginning Wednesday, an email from executive director Gordon Henley stated.
“In order to prepare for approaching Hurricane Laura, Ellen Trout Zoo and Park will be closing (Wednesday) until the full effects of the storm can be determined and dealt with,” the email states. “The safety of our animals, staff and guests is our top priority.”
The zoo hopes to reopen soon, but has not listed a day or time for that reopening. Those interested can follow the zoo’s Facebook page for updates.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Texas Forest Service and National Forests and Grasslands in Texas closed recreation areas as the storm approaches.
“The safety of our visitors and our employees is paramount,” said Eddie Taylor, forest supervisor for the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.
“We are preparing our recreation sites for the storm and will be conducting damage assessments after the storm passes and when it is safe.”
As of Tuesday, the following recreation sites and boat ramps are closed.
In the Angelina National Forest: Caney Creek, Boykin Springs, Sandy Creek, Bouton Lake, Bayou Boat Ramp and Townsend.
In the Sabine National Forest: Red Hill Lake and Boles Field.
The Sabine River Authority closed the recreation sites they manage on Tuesday. All boat ramps connected to the forest were to be closed by the end of business today.
Sabine River Authority-managed Sabine National Forest sites: Indian Mounds, Willow Oak, Haley’s Ferry and East Hamilton.
In the Davy Crockett National Forest: Ratcliff Lake Recreation Area, Piney Creek Horse and White Rock Horse Camp and the 4C trailhead.
In the Sam Houston National Forest: Cagle Campground Recreation Area, Stubblefield Campground Recreation Area, Double Lake Recreation Area, Scotts Ridge Day Use Facilities & Boat Ramp, Kelly’s Pond Day Use & Camping, Paluka Point Dispersed Camping, All Hunter Camps, Lone Star Hiking Trail and all associated trailheads, Multi-Use Trail East and West Side and all associated trailheads, Double Lake Mountain Bike Trail and compartment 57 Mountain Bike Trail.
Those with reservations will be notified if these changes affect their reservations.
