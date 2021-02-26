As schools seek excellence in education, a good place to begin is with the wisdom shared by a philosopher, a first lady and an educator. I utilized their quotes recently as a guide for my remarks at our first induction of students into St. Cyprian’s Episcopal School’s Chapter of the National Junior Honor Society.
Excellence is a broad topic, especially when referring to education as a whole. All of us in the teaching and learning world want to provide the best opportunities for students to become successful learners. Parents are stakeholders in the process to best prepare their children to become good students and eager participants in thinking and problem solving.
Lady Bird Johnson once said children are apt to live up to what you believe of them.
A family’s belief in the ability of their child to succeed and accomplish great things will make a difference in their life. Words spoken to them go with them into the classroom and beyond. They represent themselves in the learning environment and their community at large, driven by their vision of their own competence and capability. The voice that is reinforced becomes the voice that guides their belief in what they are capable of achieving and their value to the world around them. Speak excellence.
Excellence in education is when we do everything we can to make sure they become everything they can, author and educator Carol Ann Tomlinson tells us. These words describe the dedication and commitment found in teachers’ instructional practice every day as they make excellence their priority.
Teachers care about their students. It is a teacher’s desire to see each one reach their full potential. Teachers put a priority on developing the whole child and finding ways to strengthen students not only in academic areas but also in areas of the heart. Service and a willingness to work to lift others up through giving of time and self is important when we use the word excellent to describe people.
Excellence is described as greatness, the very best. Teachers want the very best for their students and of their students, and they want to see students achieve excellence for themselves.
The most important component comes from the students themselves. The words of Will Durant, author of ‘‘The Story of Philosophy,’’ continue to ring true today. We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act but a habit.
As new members of our National Junior Honor Society, our 20 students represent the high standard of excellence required to become part of this organization by the habits formed in their foundational years of education.
They worked hard to earn good grades, excelled in their classes, took on leadership roles on campus and in the community and continually participated in service projects to help others.
I encouraged our students to continue the habits that led them to this moment of recognition of their outstanding scholarship, character citizenship and leadership. Listen to the voice of self-worth they have heard from their family and know that teachers will not tire of giving their best efforts to see students become their best selves.
Excellence in education doesn’t happen by accident. The proof is in the details along the way, and we all have a role to play in that achievement.
