A Cuban big band orchestra will take the Temple Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. May 12 as a part of the Angelina Arts Alliance Performing Arts Series.
Orquesta Akokán is an internationally touring big band with a soulful mambo sound reminiscent of the music created by Havana’s musicians from the 1940s and ’50s.
Tickets for this event are still available and start at $25 per ticket. They can be purchased at the Angelina Arts Alliance Box Office at 108 S. First St., online at angelinaarts.org or by calling (936) 633-5454.
Havana’s top musicians, both young and old, join forces with some of the most creative and spirited talents of New York’s Latin music scene to reinvigorate the sound of the golden era of Cuban mambo with “ferocious and pedigreed wind and rhythm sections,” according to the ensemble’s website.
The band has played at the Lincoln Center in New York and The John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., as well as in locations across Australia and New Zealand. The band also has played at the North Sea Jazz Festival in the Netherlands and the Festival Salsa al Parque in Bogota among several other locations.
It returned to touring in 2022 and will hit North Carolina and Florida before moving on to a show in Austin the night before Lufkin’s show. After leaving Lufkin, the banks will return to North Carolina and move up to New Jersey toward the middle of the month.
The band released its latest album, ‘‘16 Rayos,’’ in October. This album serves as a follow-up to the band’s Grammy-nominated album Orquesta Akokan, that debuted in 2018.
Singer José “Pepito” Gómez, producer Jacob Plasse, and arranger Michael Eckroth have gathered acclaim from The New York Times, Billboard, NPR and more.
The Angelina Arts Alliance website also provides information on upcoming performances at both the Temple Theater and the Pines Theater in Lufkin.
‘‘Beautiful — The Carole King Musical’’ will show on June 9 and the Blue Man Group is scheduled to perform June 14 and 15.
