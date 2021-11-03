There seems to be an explosion on Facebook regarding the investigation into the County Judge and two Commissioners. It would seem that this article tells everything everyone needs to know about the incident, yet, it does not contain any information from the other side of the aisle, as only one side is being reported. So, to keep the citizens of Angelina County in the know, give them the entire setting, and allow them to decide for themselves if we did something unethical…I am here to report, as Paul Harvey used to say, “the rest of the story.”
Let’s go back to the beginning of what happened leading up to this “secret meeting” that had the camera rolling and the door open and all the commissioners walking around. On or about Monday, July 19, 2021, District Judge Delaney officially removed Bobby Cheshire from the office of County Commissioner. When this happened, the County Attorney requested that I not replace him for at least 30 days just in case Commissioner Cheshire should file an Appeal. I listened to the County Attorney and waited, but I also began a search for a qualified person to fill this position when Cheshire was finally removed. I had several applicants and I chose the one I felt would fill the position best. Steve Smith has business experience, is a good person, is active in his county and its politics, and stated he would not run for office, but would be willing to fill this position until the next election. I felt that people not seeking the office were the best choices as it did not give a disadvantage to anyone who was actually running.
Now fast forward to Thursday, August 5, when all of a sudden Bobby Cheshire pleaded out and got four years in prison, understanding that he could never hold another public office. At that time, I called Mr. Smith and asked him to come in and get his paperwork started in order to be sworn in. I also spoke to him about putting the Executive Session on the Agenda for the following Tuesday to have the engineer, Chuck Walker, come back and address the Court to give Commissioner Smith an opportunity to hear for himself everything regarding Mr. Walker. So, at that point, I did the Agenda and posted it Friday before 10:00 A.M., August 6th.
On Monday, August 9, 2021 around 11:00 A.M., Mr. Smith came in and was sworn in as the Commissioner Pct. 4 and then he went over to the court house to get all of his papers filed, etc. During the interim, Commissioner Paulette had come into my office for something around 1:00 P.M., when Commissioner Smith showed up at my office. To be fair to Commissioner Smith, Cheshire’s office had not been totally cleaned out, so he had no office to occupy at that time. When he came into my office, I explained to both these Commissioners who are new and do not know all the rules yet, that the three of us being in the same office made a quorum and at no time while I was in the office with them, could any of us discuss any county business. I was waiting for a mental health interview and knew I had to go downstairs in a couple of minutes, but the people were running late and Sallie, my secretary, came and got me about 22 minutes later to go meet with them. Because they were running late I was in the office longer than anticipated. Then I went downstairs and did the interview and came back approximately 21 minutes later. I do not know what the Commissioners discussed after I left the room, but since there were only two of them in the office, they could discuss anything they wanted to under the law. When I came back, I broke the meeting up in a few minutes and I went back to work. This WAS NOT a violation of the Open Meetings Act, but someone in my office or someone who works for the county viewed the video and tipped off the Lufkin Daily News to file a Public Information Request, and that was the first press release talking about this so-called “secret meeting”. How could it be a secret meeting? My door was open, the commissioners were walking back and forth to their offices and I had a camera filming everything. What is secret about that?
Then about 2-3 weeks ago, the Texas Rangers asked me to come to their office, and two of them began to interrogate me about violating the Open Meetings Act. They tried to coerce me and came close to threatening me to “fess up”. They did the same to the commissioners. I refused to fess up because I did not violate anything, but we were treated like we were guilty. They said it looked bad because the next day after the “secret meeting” with the camera rolling and the door open and everyone walking around,we hired Chuck Walker. Why would I have to talk to two commissioners in my office when the Agenda Item for looking into Chuck Walker again, had been posted on the Agenda the previous Friday? I told the Rangers that I had been working to hire Chuck Walker (the only qualified candidate) as the Engineer for the Unit Road System for over eight months. 77% of the voters had voted for the new road system, and there was a lot of pressure to get this new system going. So yes, I had put the Executive Meeting on the Agenda filed on the Friday before this “secret meeting” to get this project moving. The Texas Rangers asked us to keep the lid on this and not say anything because they did not want it to get out until they had finished their investigation, and all three of us promised to keep quiet, yet it was their own office that leaked the information to the Lufkin Daily News about their investigation.
Because this has been leaked to the press, I will no longer be silent and I called and told the Ranger who was doing the investigation that I could no longer be quiet, and he said that he understood. The Lufkin Daily News refused to allow me to tell my side of the story the first time I asked them because they refused to believe that I was not in the office the entire time even though I offered to provide video evidence to them to the contrary. They only had the first part of the video and the last part of the video, but not the center, so they concluded without evidence that I was in the office the entire time.
I now know why Politics is an ugly word. Make no mistake, this was a politically motivated attack on me because this is an election year. There are powers in Angelina County who want to replace me because I stand up and represent the citizens of this county and do not cater to their wishes. They have attacked my character and attempted to discredit me during this election year. But, I can tell you that I am not guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act or anything else, and I will fight to protect my reputation. Sometimes, you have to stand up against oppression and lies. Of course, the name of the person who made the official complaint asking for this investigation by the Texas Rangers has not had their name released. Shouldn’t someone accused of something this important have the right to face their accuser? Any common criminal has that right.
So now, you have “the rest of the story.” I believe that the people of this county can take all of the information and will come to the conclusion that this is an attempt to hurt my campaign for re-election as I am not guilty of violating anything.
