Authorities have located the mother and child at the center of the possible AMBER Alert, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin. She said the suspect is still at large in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.
The mother, Brandi Michelle Davis, 47, arrived at a DFW-area police department along with her son Jordan Davis, 8, at 3 p.m., Pebsworth said. They are both safe and unharmed. Davis' older son is in critical condition after being assaulted as the incident began.
In a phone conversation, Davis told Lufkin police detectives she was able to drive to safety after suspect James Earl Cruse, of Dallas, who had been driving, stopped to get gas in the Dallas area.
DFW-area law enforcement officers are looking for Cruse. He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-9, 189 pounds with several tattoos, including comedy and tragedy theater masks on either side of his neck. He should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who encounters him should contact law enforcement immediately, Pebsworth said, advising citizens not to approach him.
The incident started around 6 a.m. when Lufkin police were called to the 400 block of Cousart Street for a report of shots fired with a possible gunshot victim bleeding from the head, according to Pebsworth. Officers arrived to find the victim and suspect were no longer on the scene.
The victim — Davis’ 17-year-old son Caleb Blake — was injured by Cruse during a disturbance, Pebsworth said. Afterward, Blake borrowed a neighbor’s truck and drove to a friend’s home. The friend then took him to a local hospital.
Cruse left with Davis and her son in a Buick Regal, according to witnesses.
A short time later, officers were notified that an assault victim identified as Blake had arrived at a local hospital saying he had been struck by a pistol used as a blunt weapon, according to Pebsworth. He did not have a gunshot wound and appeared stable and ambulatory.
Several hours after the assault, Blake’s status changed to critical, Pebsworth said. He has since been flown to an out-of-town hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Detectives, family members and hospital staff were unsuccessful in reaching Davis by phone throughout the morning. That, coupled with further investigation, led detectives to believe Cruse had possibly taken Davis and her younger son against their will, according to Pebsworth.
In a phone conversation with detectives, Davis confirmed Cruse had threatened them with the handgun used in the assault.
Cruse has a lengthy criminal history, with charges including injury to a child, arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest. He was sentenced to four years in prison on the injury to a child charged in 2017. That sentence expired in April of this year.
This incident remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.