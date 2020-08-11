Lufkin police responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred at the Kwik Chek convenience store at 2215 E. Denman Ave. at 11 p.m. Monday.
The store clerk told officers that a masked man entered the store with a long gun and told the clerk to get into the bathroom while a second masked man ran into the store and grabbed a bank deposit bag from behind the counter, according to a press release from the department.
The clerk said the second masked man took an undisclosed amount of money from the bag before telling the clerk again to get in the bathroom, which he then did and the suspects shut the door behind him.
A short time later, the clerk said he heard the doorbell sound, indicating the suspects had left the store. He opened the door to see a gray, four-door car leave the parking lot inbound on Denman Avenue.
Because the men were wearing masks, the clerk could not give good suspect descriptions.
Lufkin police attempted to access the store surveillance system, but there were technical difficulties, the press release states.
"We are working with the store manager to collect the video and will release it as soon as it becomes available," the press release states.
The clerk said he believed the man with the gun could have been white based on his hands but that he may have been wearing gloves, and he could not give a clothing description on that suspect. The clerk described the man who took the money as wearing a full face covering like a ski mask and black clothing.
The clerk was not injured during the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers to report anonymously at 639-8477.
