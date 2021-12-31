So the ball’s gonna drop tonight, the clock will strike midnight and we’ll welcome in a brand new year.
And tomorrow, we’ll kick off all those New Year’s resolutions. A new year means a new me, right? I’m gonna eat healthier. I’m gonna exercise more. Lose weight. Save more money. Ditch the worst of my bad habits.
All vowed with great intentions. The road to hell is paved with ’em, from what I hear.
The great thing about resolutions is they’re a procrastinator’s dream. Yeah, I’m gonna scarf down these tacos all day today since my healthy eating plan doesn’t officially start until tomorrow. I’ll buy another gym membership, and six months from now when I don’t see any results, I’ll probably cave in and actually show up to see why I’m still out of shape.
I’m gonna spend whatever’s left in my bank account after this past Christmas since my savings plan doesn’t actually start until the first day of the new year.
Resolutions sound so good, but after all these years, I’m realizing the sheer futility of placing all that pressure on a single day. I mean, all the changes I swear I’ll make are changes I could make starting on any other of the 364 days of the year. Why does opening a brand-new yearly calendar, and looking at a fresh page, suddenly mean I’ve gotta make all these drastic alterations to my lifestyle?
Why couldn’t I do some of those in like, July, or something?
The worst part of any resolution is when we break ’em. I make these vows knowing full well I’m probably not gonna see every single one through to fruition. Maybe not any of ’em. Life gets in the way, we get busy and we fall right back into our familiar habits and routines. Yeah, I meant to order a plate of veggies, but it accidentally showed up as pizza again. I had every intention of climbing back up on my treadmill — until I fell asleep on the couch.
Makes me want to stand in front of my mirror and chant, “Liar, liar, pants on fire.”
Failing at maintaining our resolutions leads to our feeling like – well, failures. I read an article from the Ohana Behavioral Health web site stating “the failure to adhere to the previous year’s resolutions can cause … self-harm,” especially for anyone already dealing with depression or any form of low self-esteem. As if we need any other reasons to feel inadequate, let’s add “breaking promises to ourselves” to the mix.
Yup. Like the song says, let’s just all walk around “looking kinda dumb with our fingers and our thumbs in the shape of an “L” on our foreheads.”
Losers.
We’re not alone. The U.S. News and World Report claims the failure rate for those New Year’s resolutions is around 80%.
Whoa. I feel much better now. I can lie to myself eight out of 10 times, and I’m right there with the rest of the pack.
Gang, you gotta cut yourself some slack. Be realistic with your resolution expectations. I’m pretty sure I’m not gonna lose 15 pounds this Saturday, nor will I finally save up a six-figure sum by February. That marathon I plan on running might have to wait until June — of 2075.
If we slip up, there’s nothing in the resolution rulebook saying we can’t try again … and again … and again. We don’t have to wait until another Jan. 1 to make those self-improvements. We can do ’em when the time is right for us, and not just because the calendar says, “Change now!”
We can stage our own resolution revolution. Forget those New Year’s rule makers. They’re not the boss of us. Yeah, I’m flawed, but I’m happy. I’ll take happy over perfection any day of the year.
As philosopher Alan Watts wrote, “You are under no obligation to be the same person you were five minutes ago.” Change can happen at any time. If we want it enough, it’ll happen. If it doesn’t, then maybe it wasn’t as important as we thought. Maybe it was just another promise made on a holiday when everyone feels compelled to make ’em.
Maybe my wife actually likes sleeping with a fat guy. I can keep her warm in the winter and shady in the summer.
I hope 2022 brings you everything you want. And I hope whatever you want is realistic enough to keep you from feeling miserable — and from having to make those vows all over again in about 51 weeks. If not, you’re gonna be great anyway. If we blow our savings accounts on a massive pizza party, we won’t be failures.
We’ll be legends.
Good luck, and Happy New Year.
