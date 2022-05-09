Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct a prescribed burn today in the Angelina National Forest. The burn will have helicopter support.

The burn will be near the Bannister Wildlife Management Area and Townsend Recreation Area.

The proposed burn area is 2,984 acres. It will be near the intersection of state Highway 147 and Farm to Market Roads 1277 and 2923.

Officials advise a long-range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.