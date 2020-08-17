The Lufkin City Council will consider establishing Sept. 1 and 15 as dates to conduct the public hearings regarding the 2020-21 budget and tax rates during its 5 p.m. meeting on Tuesday.
The city posted the No New Revenue and Voter Approval tax rates earlier in the week. The tax rate will likely fall between 51 cents per $100 valuation (NNR) and 55 cents per $100 valuation (VAR).
The city has maintained a tax rate of 53 cents per $100 valuation since 2017.
A draft of the budget will be available at the cityoflufkin.com, according to the council packet.
In early July, interim city manager Bruce Green said the city’s finances this year will be extra lean because of the impact of COVID-19 on their budget. The city was working to create a budget trimmed of all fat and that didn’t raise the tax rate, Green said.
Additionally, the council will consider:
- A zone change for 1212 East Lufkin Ave to “Commercial.”
- Fiscal year 2020-21 funding from the Lufkin Hotel Occupancy Tax Fund Board.
- A meet and confer agreement between the city and the Lufkin Police Association that would allow the police and fire management teams to discuss wages, benefits and working conditions.
- Approving an election services contract between the city and county for the Nov. 3, 2020, elections.
- Awarding a bid of $192,319.40 to Angelina Excavating Inc for the Casper Street reconstruction project.
- Approving the 2019 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
