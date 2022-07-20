SFA basketball

Stephen F. Austin senior guard Zya Nugent (22) drives to the basket during a 2021-22 non-conference game. Nugent and the Ladyjacks will be a part of a changed Western Athletic Conference as far as seeding for the postseason tournament in the 2022-23 season.

 JOHN KRUEGER/The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel

DENVER — A resume seeding system will be used by the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) to determine how teams are seeded (men’s and women’s) at this year’s WAC Basketball Tournaments. An algorithm will rate performance against all teams faced in the regular season, not just conference play. That will rank teams for the conference postseason tournament.

“The beauty of what we have created is we haven’t completely reinvented the wheel, we just smoothed out some of the edges with sandpaper. The way that we have done it is our conference tournament is still a traditional conference tournament where it is winner-take-all or winner-take-the-AQ,” WAC Commissioner Brian Thornton said. “All we have done is created a system where we seed based on your entire body of work instead of just 18 games.”