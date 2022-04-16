The Texas Forestry Association has announced dates for three sessions of the Teacher Conservation Institute, a summer professional development camp for teachers and other educators interested in learning about Texas forests and the benefits they provide.
“Our goal is to increase the level of literacy about forests and the environment by providing teachers with hands-on experiences, resources they can use in the classroom and connections to natural resource professionals,” said Ted Stevens, TFA’s education director. “We’re offering two workshops in different locations this year, hoping to make the program more accessible for educators across the state.”
Sessions are open to all classroom teachers, non-formal educators and other adults interested in teaching youth about forestry and conservation education.
TCI: Austin Urban Connections, is a free three-day training May 13-15. Participants will become certified Project Learning Tree educators through an award-winning hands-on curriculum led by local experts. The training will support educators as they incorporate outdoor and environmental learning into all types of classrooms. The training will be held at the Austin Water Center for Environmental Research and include regional field tours.
In addition to the Austin training, TFA will host TCI: Green Jobs, Exploring Forest Careers in the Beaumont/Orange area. It will take place June 22-23 at the Rogers Lumber Company in Orange.
This training is specifically designed for middle and high school teachers who on completion of the training will receive 16 hours of CPE and TEEAC credit and be certified in Project Learning Trees’ new Green Jobs curriculum, which is TEKS aligned and STEM correlated.
Participants will have the opportunity to explore a tree farm, logging operation and a forest products manufacturing facility, along with their classroom instruction. Participants will hear from a multitude of natural resource professionals about their work and career trajectory so they can better advise their students.
At each session, participants will experience a combination of hands-on activities, classroom-style sessions and field trips led by natural resource professionals. Sessions in classroom planning are led by professional educators and Project Learning Tree facilitators.
“Project Learning Tree is the curriculum we provide to all of our workshop attendees,’’ Stevens said. ‘‘We want to make sure they are equipped with fun, engaging activities that are relevant to their classrooms and correlated to state standards.
‘‘We want teachers to be able to easily translate their TCI experience into their classrooms and inspire their students to think critically and creatively about complex environmental issues.”
For registration cost and continuing education credit hours, visit texasforestry.org/educators/teacher-conservation-institute, call 1-(866)-866-TX TREES, or email plttexas@texasforestry.org.
