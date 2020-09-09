The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the theft of $15,000 of fishing equipment on Monday.
The theft was reported after a man in from out of town for a fishing tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn and his wife noticed the equipment was missing from the bed of their 2004 blue Chevy 3/4 ton pickup after stopping by two stores, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, department public relations specialist.
The theft potentially occurred Monday morning at Walmart or Academy, and the department is working with management at both stores to retrieve parking lot video to identify the suspect or suspects, the press release states.
The couple is from out of state.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-8477.
