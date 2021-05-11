Police officers are not our enemy, regardless of what some left-wing propaganda are trying to feed us.
Are there some bad apples? Of course there are, but that’s in every profession. It’s no different in education, but I will tell you that 99% of my fellow educators are in it with their heart and souls; and as we have said for decades, “we’re not in it for the income; we are in it for the outcome.”
And so it is with peacekeepers. It is a pity there are those who demonize the profession for whatever the agenda may be. I’d like to see those who are pointing their fingers, the ones who are bad mouthing our men and women in blue, putting their lives on the line daily, have the guts to stand in their shoes for one day. Not knowing what will happen that day. Not knowing whom they will encounter. Not knowing if they’ll be home that night.
Just the other day, the daughter of an old friend of mine shared a post on Facebook. It touched my heart. I’m about to share it with you, and you can judge for yourself just how “bad” the police is. I can’t use this young lady’s name due to privacy reasons (she works in another state),but I did ask for her permission, which was granted.
“In 2003 I graduated high school with the intention of becoming a labor and delivery nurse. My aunt asked me to ride along with her in her patrol car in the sheriff’s office. I remember ending the night with her and saying, ‘I’m going to become a police officer.’ Long story short, I put myself through the academy and started my law enforcement career in 2008. I was a bailiff, and then a school resource officer, and made my way back to the sheriff’s office where I am a detective now, because this was my DREAM. If you know me, you know I am passionate about what I do. It takes a certain type of person to do what we do, day in, day out. I have been a mentor to troubled kids at an inner city school where I had 16 year olds in middle school! 16!!! They would come sit in my office and tell me things no child should ever have to encounter growing up. I brought clothes for them and their siblings, including baby clothes, because the mom was about to have her 8th child. No one asked me to do that. I wanted to because I wanted them to know someone out there cares about them. Especially a police officer, and that most of us are good! I’ve developed relationships with other students who have become successful and to whom I still talk to regularly, and I can only hope that I was a good example to them. What people don’t understand is that the MAJORITY of police officers are good. I can tell you the NO police officer wakes up and says today is the day I’m going to kill someone. But what they DO say is, damn, I hope I come home tonight! The media wants everyone to to think WE are the bad guys. They have an agenda … I just don’t get it. It’s saddening to me. Remember, we show up AFTER you have been the victim of a crime. You call US in a crisis. You call US to fix your problems But I took an oath to protect you and your loved ones, even if it means that I may not come home to mine. The world is changing so fast, and I don’t know what the future holds for me or my fellow officers, but I can assure you, I will keep being me!”
Throughout my 281/2-year career in education, I had a few students tell me that such and such teacher failed them on purpose. I’d just grin, and tell them, “Sweetie, we don’t become teachers to fail kids.”
And so it is with police officers. As my friend’s daughter said, she’s into protecting lives, keeping the peace and solving others’ problems. Her intent is not to harm anyone, but to come home safely to her husband and children at the end of the day.
I am not one to wish bad things on others. I feel karma does its thing more often than not. I just hope these folks who spew hate onto our brothers and sisters in blue don’t ever end up in a situation where they need them.
That would be rather hypocritical, but then the leftist agenda is just that; but that’s another story for another time. Pray for our police officers who take that oath to serve and protect. That takes some serious dedication and an incredible amount of heart and guts. Be safe out there.
