While driving home this week, I heard an old Jimmy Buffett tune on my radio. Took me way, way back to when my brother Randy first got me listening to some Buffett.
For more than 40 years, we shared our love for the music. We even attended a couple of concerts together. When he was in the Navy, I shipped him a Sony Walkman and a case full of Jimmy Buffett tapes so he could learn the songs on his guitar while sitting up on a bridge on the USS Nimitz.
Later, he’d perform for the first time in public one night when we were both home on leave. We’d had a few adult beverages, and Randy was pretty shy, so when he sat on the stage, he went blank on the words. I had to stand behind him and whisper the lyrics in his ear so he could sing ’em while he played. We teamed up for a pretty mean version of “Margaritaville.”
Great memories. As the song was playing on my radio, I reached for my phone to call Randy for some reminiscing.
Once again, I forgot he’s not here.
The very next day, I heard an entirely inappropriate joke. Right down Randy’s alley. Again, I reached for my phone before remembering we lost Randy back in November.
I recently finished a very good book. It was one of those historical war novels, the kind my dad used to hand down to me. Back then, every time we both finished a book, we had discussions, even if they happened via a long-distance phone call. It was one of my favorite things to do: Talk books with my old man.
This time, when I finished the book, I really, really wanted to tell Dad about it.
He’s been gone since 1991. I couldn’t tell him anything.
Just yesterday, I had another radio incident. One of those emo songs from the ’90s came on, and it happened to be one of my daughter Jordan’s favorites. I could almost feel her bouncing up and down in the seat next to me as I cranked it up just for her.
We lost her back in 2011. I had to bounce alone.
I’ve lost count of the number of movies I’ve watched with my daughters, but one that will always stick out is “Princess Bride.” My girls and I loved it, to the point we could start and finish an entire dialogue with a quote from the movie. “Stop rhyming. I mean it.” “Anybody want a peanut?”
Losing my kid meant I had one less connection with the movie.
When we lose someone close, we lose those moments. Sure, we’ve still got the memories, but they’re just not the same. Remembering the songs, the books, the movies and the jokes doesn’t hold a candle to actually sharing them in real life.
There are times when I feel like those moments are lost forever, and man, that’s a hard pill to swallow. I want ’em back for selfish reasons. Nobody’s going to get my weird humor and affinity for Buffett music like Randy did. Nobody’s going to read the same books as my dad and I did. And nobody’s gonna bounce to a weird emo song like Jordan did.
Great memories, but I miss those moments.
Gone forever, right?
Well, maybe not.
Last weekend, I spent time with my daughter and our grand-people. My oldest grandson, Atticus, is an avid reader. Right now, he’s really interested in some of the same kinds of books I shared with my dad. Atti and I spent a long time discussing some of the books he’s read and wants to read. We even looked up some books together — some I’ve already read and he wants to read for himself. I’m gonna make sure he gets ’em just so we can talk about ’em.
My daughter Jaime has even read some of my favorite books just because I told her they’re my favorites. Our daughter Aimee and I have swapped books before. We’ve discussed them the same way my old man and I did. I don’t know if any of our kids know what it means to me.
On Saturday night, my wife and I watched “Princess Bride” with our grandkids. My granddaughters Amelie and Evie picked up on the same lines my daughters and I had used for years. I got the movie connection back.
I have sons-in-law who somehow possess my same warped sense of humor. I get to share my inappropriate jokes with them, just like I did with my little brother.
And I have our acquired daughter Claire who, for whatever reason, likes some of the same music I do. I texted her a new song I’d heard, just like I’d done with my brother and my daughter Jordan. Yeah, she’s grown, but I still can’t wait to see her bouncing in the seat next to me.
While I still struggle with those missed connections, I’m smart enough to realize how blessed I am right now to keep having these moments. No, they’re not the same, but they’re just as special to me. I’m grateful for the realization that every moment I take now may be the memory others use when it’s my turn to go. Maybe my grandson will pass down books to his kids and talk about how he and I did the same.
No, memories will never be as good as the actual moments. It’s sad, but it’s true.
Thankfully, there’s nothing saying we can’t create some new moments.
Who knows? Maybe those will be someone’s favorite memories one day.
