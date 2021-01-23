I think everyone is ready for a fresh start to a new year, and we certainly must continue praying and hoping for a better quality of life and better health in this community and nation.
We have floated through these uncharted waters one day at a time; making plans as we moved forward with every health care agency and every first responder ready and waiting for more clarity but always willing to do whatever was best and most beneficial to those most in need of attention.
We have learned to work and respond together and be as transparent as possible as we were issued orders from federal, state and local government agencies.
All of these were moving targets, but Trent Ashby, our state representative, and Linda Parker, his district administrative assistant, always had our best interest in their hearts as they dealt with federal and state agencies.
We have learned to work and communicate better, and we have learned to “think outside the box” on nearly a daily basis.
The Angelina County & Cities Health District, with Sharon Shaw as the lead, along with the hospitals set up a special vaccine distribution site at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center to try distributing shots in a large volume setting. It worked like clockwork.
From that one-day test run it was decided this community project would be beneficial to more eligible people. A Brookshire Brothers employee suggested a website to accommodate registering applicants to schedule a shot. It worked.
This is what makes Lufkin stand apart from the rest of our neighboring cities. We work together, think unselfishly and care for our neighbors. Thank you for being a part of the solution. Let’s keep thinking and moving toward a successful end to these difficult times.
Thank you to our churches for standing ready to volunteer to staff phone banks, furnish information and transport those in need to the next vaccine site.
The health district needs volunteers, and Shaw can put volunteers to work making our next mass community vaccination event even more successful.
My prayer for 2021 is for us to all come together and work beside each other and care for each other like we all know we can do.
It is amazing what we can get done if we drop our egos at the door and work together without trying to get personal attention; doing good for the right reason no matter who gets the credit. Let each of us look in the mirror and decide to do the right thing, for the right reason and let credit for success not be the only reason for doing the good deed.
We are a great city, and we prove it each and every day. Continue to do your best to make others a success, also. Let us make 2021 the restart of caring and taking care of our fellow neighbors.
God bless!
