Terrorists are still targeting Americans, and America is still fighting back. Sunday, we the people of these United States take a moment to remember that horrible day 21 years ago when cowards hijacked four commercial airliners and used them as missiles aimed at strategic targets in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The federal government has called upon Americans to observe Patriot Day each Sept. 11 with a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time (7:46 a.m. our time) and by displaying the U.S. flag at half-staff in honor of everyone who lost their lives.
Even as America responds to more isolated incidents of terrorism — mostly those perpetrated by individuals or small groups in the name of the Taliban or the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria — we will never forget the horrific nature of the 9/11 attacks and incredible bravery and care with which the entire country responded. We hope all Texas Forest Country residents will observe that moment of silence today, whether at 8:46 a.m. Eastern — the time the first airliner hit one of the Twin Towers at New York City’s World Trade Center — or another point during the day.
Local citizens can observe 9/11 at this year’s Patriot Day Ceremony, co-hosted by VFW Post No. 1836 and the Lufkin Memorial Post No. 1836 Auxiliary, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the VFW Post at 1800 Ford Chapel Road.
If you need to jog your memory about just how fateful that day was to all Americans, we recommend visiting The September 11 Digital Archive online at 911digitalarchive.org. Of course, the 9/11 Memorial site, 911memorial.org, is a good resource, as well.
On Sunday, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum encourages citizens nationwide to take part in active remembrance and recognize how we are all connected to one another underneath the same big sky. Snap a photo of the sky — regardless of the weather — and post it to Instagram with #NeverForget911, #RemembertheSky and @911memorial.
This social media campaign is inspired by the clear blue sky that was present in New York City and across the nation on 9/11, as well as by Spencer Finch’s art installation in the 9/11 Memorial Museum. His artwork, “Trying to Remember the Color of the Sky on That September Morning,” is composed of 2,983 watercolors — each a unique shade of blue — “a tribute to the enormity of collective loss and the individuality of each of those who were taken from us far too soon,” the site states.
For younger Americans, 9/11 is not an experience lived but history to be learned. The Remember the Sky campaign will help expose a new generation to the lessons learned during and after 9/11 as we join together to fulfill our collective promise never to forget.
Sunday also has been labeled the September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance, with organizers encouraging Americans to pay tribute by participating in good deeds, whether it’s contributing to food drives, helping refurbish homes in their communities, or doing something to support and honor veterans, soldiers, military families and first responders. You can find out more about that campaign by visiting serve.gov online.
Some time has passed now since the 9/11 nightmare, even if many of us can remember that morning as if it were yesterday. We cannot, however, let a Patriot Day pass without taking time to reflect on, and teach our children about, that day and the freedom we still enjoy in spite of the terrorists’ worst efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.