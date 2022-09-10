Terrorists are still targeting Americans, and America is still fighting back. Sunday, we the people of these United States take a moment to remember that horrible day 21 years ago when cowards hijacked four commercial airliners and used them as missiles aimed at strategic targets in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Nearly 3,000 people died as a result of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The federal government has called upon Americans to observe Patriot Day each Sept. 11 with a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m. Eastern time (7:46 a.m. our time) and by displaying the U.S. flag at half-staff in honor of everyone who lost their lives.