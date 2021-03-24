The Angelina Arts Alliance has kicked off the first of several SPARK sessions. These online webinars are part of many cultural district planning activities the organization is leading this year in partnership with the city of Lufkin.
These events are intended to spark ideas and encourage creative conversations after listening to regional industry leaders speak about their personal experiences with tourism, festivals, arts and culture, creative placemaking and more.
For cultural district planning, we welcome and encourage everyone’s participation in this important planning initiative that has the potential to be a catalyst for positive growth and cultural development in our city for many years to come. We love to see new faces on these SPARK sessions.
The first session featured Larry Woods, director of the convention and visitors bureau in Boerne. His topic was “The Rise of Boerne, Texas as a Tourism Destination.”
Woods shared with the group how Boerne capitalized on its location and its assets to dramatically improve its regional profile and increase tourism and economic development. Following his presentation, participants were able to ask questions and engage in a free flowing conversation about how we can translate this success to Lufkin.
The group agreed we live in a beautiful forest with many activities and attractions, both natural and cultural, for visitors to enjoy. This session and all the others were recorded and are available for anyone to view at a later date.
In fact, Angelina Arts is in the process of creating a designated page on our website specifically for this planning endeavor. All SPARK sessions and related information will be located there for the public to access at any time.
More SPARK sessions are planned this month, including presentations from representatives from the Texas Music Office, the Texas Film Commission and the cities of Richardson, Texas, and Paducah, Kentucky. More sessions are in the works.
Despite the fact that it’s been one full year since we’ve been able to fill our theaters, we are sparked about the future. We are hopeful to relaunch a new season of exciting, world-class performances at 100% capacity by the fall. Our 2021-22 season planning for both theaters is currently underway.
Coming up, Angelina Arts is excited to present its final two performances of its Arts Alive Series.
“An Evening with C.S. Lewis” is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Temple Theater.
On April 10, the multimedia, live music, storytelling experience Montopolis: The Legend of Big Bend will take place at the Temple Theater. These Austin-based artists bring the legendary West Texas National Park to life with stunning imagery, video, live music and narration.
Both performances will maintain the socially distanced-seating, mask requirements and other COVID-19 protocols implemented by Angelina College. Tickets for both events are on sale now.
There is no doubt the past year has been hard on all of us. But we remain inspired and confident in our belief the arts will play a big role in the healing and recovery of our great community by bringing people together for great experiences, live music and memorable events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.