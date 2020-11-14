I am so proud of the opportunity to be the superintendent of schools at Lufkin ISD, where the students consistently demonstrate excellence.
I am proud of the three Lufkin High School seniors who did exceptionally well on the PSAT/NMSQT, receiving Commended National Merit, Taha Nazeer; National Hispanic Recognition Program, Joel Sarmiento; and National Indigenous Recognition Program, William Hansard; honors.
All three received the new award — Rural and Small Town Recognition Program. The award is given to students with a high PSAT score from rural and small towns based on location data from the National Center for Education Statistics.
It’s so nice to receive an academic award for high scores and for living right here in Lufkin. These students have worked hard for these awards, and I’m so proud of them and the teachers and parents who supported them.
I am proud of Garin Ashby, who was recently recognized as a National AP Scholar.
I love that we offer 21 AP classes for students, which means students can take a test at the end of the school year to receive college credit for the class if they score a 3, 4 or 5 on the test. To be recognized as a National AP scholar, a student must average at least a score of 4 out of 5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more AP exams.
Garin was able to accomplish that by taking the following AP exams: Art History, Computer Science A, Computer Science Principles, English Language Composition, Environmental Science, Macro Economics, U.S. Government and World History: Modern.
It’s also worth mentioning that Garin was our salutatorian last year and is majoring in electrical and computer engineering at the University of Texas Austin. Lufkin High School also had 17 students who achieved AP Scholar with Distinction and eight AP Scholars with Honor.
I am extremely proud that these students did so well in this program but also that Lufkin High School can offer so many advanced opportunities for our students.
I am proud that on Nov. 23, Lufkin High School senior Adan Hernandez and sophomore Kristopher Murphy will compete at the state level in cross country.
This is the third time in a row that Lufkin High School has made it to state competition in cross country held in Round Rock. These students and their coaches have worked hard this season, with very different circumstances and challenges, and we wish them the very best.
I am proud of our dyslexic students across our district who participated in the Dyslexia Art Show to highlight dyslexia during Dyslexia Awareness Month.
The artwork is now on display to auction online and is composed through all kinds of mediums including metal, Legos, sculpture and watercolor. You, too, will be amazed at the creativity of our students.
The money raised from the art show will go toward a college scholarship for a student with dyslexia. You can purchase the students’ artwork at 32auctions./com/lisddyslexia
For all these accomplishments and more, I am Lufkin Proud!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.