While the Walk to End Alzheimer’s may look a bit different this year, the fundraiser is on for Oct. 3.
In lieu of a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking Lufkin residents to walk as individuals or small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the area, wherever people want to wave the Alzheimer’s flag and walk.
Some will even be walking online, making the walk a hybrid experience. Participants also are encouraged to drive through Ellen Trout Zoo, where the walk would normally be held.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president of constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and it ranks as the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S. More than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
In Texas, that’s more than 400,000 people living with the disease and more than 1 million people providing care.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” walk manager Crystal Capps said. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
Scott Finley, manager of media engagement with the Alzheimer’s Association, said the walks are the single largest fundraising activity for the Alzheimer’s Association with more than 600 walks taking place nationwide and 38 in Texas.
An opening ceremony will be held on walk day featuring local speakers and a presentation of promise flowers to honor personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. The event will be streamed online.
The event can be experienced through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app. The app will track steps and distance, follow a virtual walk path, manage Facebook fundraisers and access information and resources from the association and walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease.
To register for the Lufkin event, visit alz.org/walk.
As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, $13,400 of the $60,000 fundraising goal had been met with 173 participants and 65 teams.
