One man was injured in a shooting after a class reunion early Sunday morning outside Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1836, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
At 2:49 a.m., Lufkin police were called to 1800 Ford Chapel Road for a fight in progress in the parking lot of the VFW where the class reunion was being held, the release states.
Security officers reported the incident, saying there were people fighting all over the grass parking lot area and they had heard one gunshot, according to the release. Officers arrived on the scene and quickly got the disturbance under control. They then began interviewing witnesses.
A short time later, officers were notified that there was a gunshot victim in the ER of a local hospital. Officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victim.
He said he was in the parking lot when a large fight broke out. He told officers he was not involved in the fight and that he ran when he heard the sound of gunshots. He said he did not know who fired the shot.
Two of his family members then realized he had been wounded, loaded him into a vehicle and took him to the hospital, the release states. He was wounded in the left shoulder and his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 639-TIPS.
